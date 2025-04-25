A scholar transport driver in Limpopo was arrested in connection with the rape of a young girl

The five-year-old was allegedly raped between January and March 2025 in the Mafefe area outside Lebowakgomo

South Africans called for tougher punishments and action taken after the latest child rape case

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A Limpopo scholar transport driver has been arrested for the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl and South Africans want action taken. Image: Doug Berry/ Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

LIMPOPO – The alleged rape of a five-year-old girl in Limpopo has left South Africans fuming.

The girl, who lives in the Mafefe area outside Lebowakgomo, was allegedly raped by a scholar transport driver. The incident is believed to have taken place between January and March 2025.

Driver arrested for alleged rape

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo has confirmed that a scholar transport driver was arrested on Thursday, 24 April 2025, in connection with the crime. He is expected to appear in court next week.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Police explained that the incident allegedly occurred inside the school transport vehicle, after the driver dropped off the other children.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said that the matter only came to light after the child told her grandmother.

“The suspect allegedly threatened the child not to report the incident, but she finally disclosed it to her grandmother over the Easter weekend,” Ledwaba said.

Child rape cases dominate recent headlines

The latest rape case comes on the back of some disturbing allegations of incidents involving children. The one that has received the most attention of late is that of the girl known as Cwecwe.

The little girl was reportedly raped in October 2024, when she was seven-years-old. Her mother believed that her daughter was raped at Bergview College on one specific day, but medical reports pointed to numerous incidents of abuse.

The case only received attention in March 2025, and with no progress made by police in identifying a culprit, South Africans called for a national shutdown.

The rape case of CweCwe has made headlines nationally and internationally. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

While both the Cwecwe incident and the Limpopo rape have made headlines in 2025, the problem is by far a new one.

In October 2024, the Democratic Alliance (DA) highlighted a horrific stat about child rape. The party noted that over 106,000 rape cases and 22,000 sexual assault cases involving children were reported over the last six financial years.

South Africans demand tougher punishments

Social media users weighed in on the arrest, with many calling for tougher punishments to be handed out to convicted rapists.

Gabriel Arendse said:

“The ANC is too soft on criminals. The entire justice system needs to toughen up.”

Thuly Dlamini urged:

“Bring back the death penalty.”

Nolundi Matai added:

“Only the death penalty or mob justice can save us. These criminals know that the justice system is weak and nothing ever happens to perpetrators. It's very upsetting and sickening.”

Six Guns Magidi Khuliso asked:

“Why is he arrested? Can't the community deal with him in our own way?”

Simone Petersen Nyongwana exclaimed:

“No man. The law needs to be firmer on rapists. Ngeke, this is too much.”

Tshwanelo Dikotsi said:

“Death penalty for murderers and rapists. Yoh, this country is failing us.”

Mpumalanga mother wants justice after case is withdrawn

Briefly News reported that a Mpumalanga mother was calling for justice after her three-year-old child was allegedly raped.

The little girl was allegedly raped by a staff member at a school in a township in Mpumalanga in November 2024.

The mother of the three-year-old said that she had lost faith in the justice system after the case was withdrawn.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News