A three-year-old child was allegedly sexually assaulted by a staff member at a school in a township in Mpumalanga

The mother of the three-year-old said that she had lost faith in the justice system after the case was withdrawn

The incident reportedly happened at school on 11 November 2024, and no arrests have been made

MPUMALANGA - The mother of a three-year-old daughter said that she has lost faith in the justice system after her child was allegedly sexually assaulted at a school in Mpumalanga.

What happened to the three-year-old?

According to the mother, the child was accompanied to the school by her 10-year-old brother. She said that the child was early for school and that the gate was not yet opened. The mother told The Citizen that her son left when he saw a staff member coming to open the school gate.

The mother then said that she received a call from the school at around 09:00 informing her that her daughter was not in a good state.

She said that she immediately took the child to the clinic, where she was referred to the Rob Ferreira Hospital. At the hospital the doctor conducted a rape kit examination and it was confirmed that the three-year-old was sexually abused.

What happened to the case?

The child reportedly told her mother that the staff member who opened the gate at the school hurt her. In response, they went to his house, but out of fear of being hurt, the staff member called the police.

The mother then went to the police station to open a case. According to her, the staff member was allowed to go home and was never arrested. The case was transferred to another police station, where the child and the mother spoke to social workers.

The social workers reportedly told the mother that the child was unresponsive and that they should come back when the child is 5 years old.

What do the police say?

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane told The Citizen that the case had no leads and that the social workers could not get enough information from the victim. He said that if new evidence emerges, arrests will be made because the case has not been thrown out.

