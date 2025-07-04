Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen is currently conducting a four-day working visit to South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa is excited about the visit, saying it would improve trade relations between the nations

South Africans weighed in on van der Bellen's visit, but many were not impressed with Ramaphosa's actions

Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen is currently visiting South Africa, with President Cyril Ramaphosa hoping to strengthen ties between the two nations. Image: @PresidencyZA

GAUTENG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping to strengthen ties with the Federal Republic of Austria during a State visit from its president, Alexander van der Bellen.

Van der Bellen is currently conducting a four-day working visit to South Africa, as both look to improve trade relations between the countries.

South Africa is Austria’s biggest trading partner on the African continent and contributes about a third of all African exports to the country.

Why Ramaphosa is excited about the visit?

Speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 4 July 2025, Ramaphosa said that the working visit would focus on improving trade relations between South Africa and Austria. He also noted the potential it had for investment.

“There are more than 70 Austrian companies, with subsidiaries and agencies in South Africa across a range of sectors of our economy. There is significant potential to deepen investment and trade links in several areas, particularly the green economy, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, and tourism,” he noted.

Austrian president praises South Africa

Van der Bellen’s visit marked the first time that an Austrian head of state has visited South Africa, and he praised the ‘rainbow nation’ for how it resolved its conflicts.

“SA has come a long way overcoming the dark times of Apartheid, and that was certainly a difficult journey. I can only applaud your country for your non-violent and inclusive transition to democracy and a true rainbow nation, as it is called.

“I think it’s a beautiful name personally, which today is a role model for peace and stability,” he stated.

South Africa's ministers greeted the Austrian delegation outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Image: @PresidencyZA

South Africans unfazed by president’s visit

Social media users weighed in on the Austrian president’s visit, but many joked that it wasn’t to strengthen relationships, but just a way for Ramaphosa’s benefit.

Linda Craigli said:

“Strengthening his bank balance is more likely.”

Rodney Mattheys asked:

“Like he strengthened relations with the USA?”

Tsoeu John Mokhali stated:

“Ramaphosa is either travelling or hosting guests, but we’re not seeing any real changes in the country. In fact, things are getting worse. Are you noticing that?”

Wendy Isaacs said:

“Austria is so clean and functions. Now you bring him to the Banana Republic. He is going to run for the hills.”

Tuelo Kgokong joked:

“He came with dollars💰. We will hide some in couches.”

Tiziano Boarato added:

“We have a lot in common. Namely the highest crime rate in the world, and the lowest. There's a lot to talk about.”

Bongisiwe Duma stated:

“Ramaphosa is always busy with his own things, and not us, the citizens. That president must go past Johannesburg CBD and see Ramaphosa’s failures.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy cuts short South African visit

Briefly News also reported in April 2025 that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cancelled part of his South African trip.

The Ukrainian President was set to return to his country after Russia fired a barrage of missiles and drones at Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said that he will return to Ukraine immediately after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa.

