Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cancelled part of his South African trip after arriving this morning

The Ukrainian President is set to return to his country after Russia fired a barrage of missiles and drones at Kyiv

Zelenskyy said that he will return to Ukraine immediately after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cut his South African visit short just hours after landing. This comes after Russia launched a heavy missile and drone attack on Kyiv, killing at least eight people and leaving others trapped beneath the rubble.

Zelenskyy is cutting his SA visit short to return to Ukraine following a deadly Russian strike on Kyiv. He met President Ramaphosa to discuss urgent global action. Image: SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What happened in Kyiv?

Russia reportedly launched a massive overnight assault on Ukraine, firing at least 70 missiles and 145 drones from late Wednesday to early Thursday, with Kyiv as the primary target. Ukraine has endured severe attacks throughout Russia’s three-year invasion.

Rescue operations are still underway, and the rubble from residential buildings is being cleared. So far, over 80 people have been injured across Ukraine.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What did Zelenskyy say?

President Zelenskyy stated he had instructed Ukraine’s Minister of Defence to urgently engage with international partners to reinforce air defence systems. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Zelenskyy said he would brief President Ramaphosa, the current G20 Chair, on the crisis and Ukraine’s urgent need to escalate global diplomatic efforts. He said that the strikes must end immediately and without conditions.

" I am canceling part of the program for this visit and will return to Ukraine immediately after the meeting with the President of South Africa," He said.

Zelenskyy's reason for visiting SA

Zelenskyy is meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to strengthen relations between their countries. Zelenskyy is also working on global efforts to secure a peace deal with Russia to end the ongoing war.

This visit is particularly important as Ukraine’s relationship with the US has been strained since Donald Trump’s presidency, during which military aid was paused, and Trump accused Zelenskyy of being responsible for the war. Trump also imposed tariffs on South Africa after President Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law.

Watch the video here:

Netizens shared their views on the attack and Zelenskyy's cancellation of his trip.

@ValentinaForUSA said:

"Agree to the terms Trump proposed and stop sabotaging the ceasefire. Ukraine needs a new president.

@carbon15lifer said:

"US is seeking a way to justify to their MAGA supporters that they 'did what they could."

@MFT1981 said:

"If it was up to me the skies over Ukraine should have been cleared by force, of hostile Russian aircrafts. But sadly our policians do not have the spine to do that."

@TomMesservey said:

"History will remember your leadership and the sacrifices and courage of Ukraine."

@IBleedOrange1 said:

"Unfortunate that S. Africa holds the G20 seat this year."

@truth_0072582 said:

"Well, Russia is not going to stop until all of your citizens are gone."

@triffic_stuff_ said:

"South Africa? You need one man onboard and that’s Big Orange. Without him you’re doomed. Crimea is gone, everyone knows it. I hope that is not the stumbling block to a deal because that’s ridiculousl and will lead to a lot more unnecessary death."

@AlecLace said:

"Zelensky willing to sacrifice every single man in Ukraine to stay in power."

Zelenskyy briefed Ramaphosa before announcing his early return to Ukraine. Russia’s missile attack on Kyiv left eight dead and triggered emergency diplomatic talks. Image: GCIS

Source: Original

What you need to know about Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in South Africa for his first official visit to the country. The trip aims to strengthen ties between Ukraine and South Africa, as part of broader international efforts to secure a peace deal with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to arrive in South Africa on 24 April 2025 for a state visit. His trip follows an invitation from President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss potential peace talks amid Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

The Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) held peaceful demonstrations in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022. The demonstrations called for peace and an end to the ongoing conflict.

Zelenskyy visits South Africa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in South Africa on 24 April 2025 for a state visit, following an invitation from President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss peace talks amid Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

There is growing speculation that the MK Party may plan to disrupt the visit with protests. Members plan to march to the Union building in Pretoria.

Source: Briefly News