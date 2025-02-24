The Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) held peaceful demonstrations in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria

UAZA held the demonstrations to mark the third anniversary of Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022

Ukrainian model Karina Kaminska and South African dancer Tsholo4elo spoke to Briefly News after the peaceful protests across South Africa

Ukrainians and South Africans united for peaceful demonstrations to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Image: @UkrainianAfrica

It’s been three years since Russia’s unlawful full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but the steely resolve of the people remains.

To mark the third anniversary of the invasion, the Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) held peaceful demonstrations in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.

UAZA, a non-profit organisation that builds relationships between Ukraine and South Africa, held demonstrations to honour the victims and demand justice and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Ukrainian model joins Cape Town demonstration

Ukrainian model Karina Kaminska was one of the many who gathered in Cape Town for the first demonstration on 21 February 2025.

A model since 2008, Kaminska has graced runways in Milan, Paris, China, Germany, and Ukraine to name a few.

Kaminska told Briefly News she is a fierce advocate for the children stolen during Russia’s invasion and Ukraine’s prisoners of war. During the Cape Town demonstration, she highlighted the horrors of Russia’s invasion, focusing on how it destroyed Ukrainian culture and families.

20,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly deported, with many given Russian citizenship, new names, and even fake birthdates. Only a handful have made it back home.

Karina Kaminska at the demonstrations in Cape Town on 21 February 2025.

“I am a mother myself, and I can’t imagine the pain of families whose children were taken. This must stop,” she said.

Kaminska added that she was in South Africa to tell people the truth, which was that occupation was not peace, but death.

“In Russian-occupied areas, people live in fear. If they refuse Russian citizenship, their children can be taken away from them. This is not peace. Everyone under Russian control is terrified,” she stated.

Ukrainian model Karina Kaminska during the demonstration in Cape Town and South African dancer Tsholo4elo performing his piece in Pretoria.

South African dancer sheds light on situation through art

Renowned South African dancer Tsholo4elo also drew attention to the plight of Ukrainian children who were forcefully deported. Tsholo4elo performed a special dance outside the Russian Embassy in Pretoria on 24 February, using his art form to shine the spotlight on the situation.

South Africans and Ukrainians gathered in Pretoria for the demonstrations to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the 23-year-old, whose name is Tsholo4elo Ndaba, explained that the piece he performed is called The Unexperienced Yet and is his first solo work and first choreography attempt, which he said was very special to his heart. The 23-year-old described it as a mixture of Pantsula and Contemporary dance.

Reflecting on his performance, Tsholo4elo said he felt a special energy coming from the audience, describing the demonstrations as calm and peaceful. He also explained why he felt it important to perform on the third anniversary of the invasion.

“The situation in Ukraine is deeply painful for me. Generally, I avoid following updates on wars or political issues, as my focus is on my craft.

"However, when I do engage with these topics, I'm left with a sense of distress and questions about humanity. Like where is our compassion, or our empathy?”

He added that the Ukraine Embassy asked him to perform at the demonstrations but budget constraints then led to the cancellation of the performance. He informed his group of dancers about the news but then decided to volunteer his time personally and perform The Unexperienced Yet.

“While I may not have the power to bring peace to the war-torn region, I believe that my work can play a role in promoting peace and unity, even if it's just in a small way.”

