President Cyril Ramaphosa Arrives in Kyiv, Ukraine on a Peace Mission to End War
President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Ukraine to meet his counterpart, President Voldomyr Zelensky, on an African peace mission to resolve the Russian war.
Ramaphosa's visit to Ukraine had a rocky start, with his security detail being forbidden from disembarking their aircraft at a Polish airport.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's life might be endanger as Russia allegedly bombs Kyiv during visit
Social media reports suggest President Cyril Ramaphosa might be hiding in a bomb shelter. This comes after missiles struck Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Friday, 16 June.
In a Telegram channel, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said more Caliber-type missiles are headed to the area.
Ramaphosa is in Kyiv on an African peace mission with six other African leaders to help facilitate the end of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ramaphosa's security detail is still stuck in Poland.