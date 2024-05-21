Ousted MKP leader and co-founder Jabulani Khumalo has an axe to grind with former president Jacob Zuma's daughter

He criticised Duduzile Zuma's involvement in the party and the extent of her influence

South Africans did not believe him and instead turned on him, making fun of him in light of his recent exit from the party

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Jabu Khumalo made accusations against Duduzile Zuma. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— Former MKP leader and co-founder Jabulani Khumalo's battle with uMkhonto is far from over. He has turned his attention to party president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile.

Khumalo rails against Duduzile

According to a tweet @newslivesa posted, Khumalo made allegations against Zuma's daughter in a recent podcast interview. Khumalo, who was ousted from the party, said Duduzile would pull Zuma to the side before they had meetings and would have a small meeting with other members. He said Duduzile was never part of the organisation but was untouchable because of her father.

Khumalo accused Duduzile of trying to corrupt the MKP from its inception. He said that when he complained to Msholozi about her conduct, accusing her of spreading rumours, Zuma promised to fix the matter but never did. At some point, he said Zuma told him to keep quiet when he tried to bring Duduzile's conduct to his attention.

View the video here:

Netizens laugh at Khumalo

South Africans snubbed Khumalo's statements.

Thando ka Bakhiwa said:

"4x4 is suffering from memory loss. I think it's all the scripts he is getting from Mbalula."

Sivesaid:

"Zuma does not need to hold meetings with Dudu. They stay in the same house and are together all the time. This 4x4 is a liar."

ZamaKhubeka said:

"You don't eat Phala Phala dollars and sit quietly at some. You travel around South Africa making a clown of yourself. Shame, I feel sorry for him."

Sthe said:

"This one is suffering, shame."

Others believed Khumalo.

TshepisoMatse said:

"MK party belongs to the Zuma family, and Dudzile Zuma is the president of the MK Party."

Boowa7 said:

"We warned them that that spaza shop belongs to her. Even today, most of them are still in denial."

Marcellus Latoni said:

"MK is Duduzile's legacy."

