Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu from the house of Ngudwini near eShowe has been confirmed to have joined the MK Party

Before confirming his membership, the Zulu royal was spotted walking behind Msholozi in several photographs

Some netizens speculated about the Prince's motives in joining the party, while others wondered about his relationship with Msholozi

Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu confirmed that he was a member of the MK Party.

Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu has reportedly joined the MK Party.

Zulu royal joins MK Party

According to @ZANewsFlash, the royal told @ScrollaAfrica the news after he was spotted walking behind party leader Jacob Zuma in numerous photographs.

The Prince from the house of Ngudwini near eShowe was popularly known as the spokesperson for the Zulu royals, who supported Prince Simakade as the heir, not King Misuzulu.

Netizens speculate about Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu's motive

While many netizens weren’t surprised by the Prince joining the party, others wondered about his motives and relationship with Zuma, who backed King Misuzulu as the rightful Zulu king.

@StHonorable said:

“From the onset, his intention was to make himself known to the public so that he'll have a share in the politics of this country. It has never been about the commotion they're causing at the royal house but about creating ways to be famous enough to gain recognition through the province. And use that to their advantage. Most of his cronies will be following him.”

@Dingswayo_N added:

“Thieves and robbers on one side.”

@xNgubo pointed out:

“But they know how Zuma feels about King MisuZulu kaZwelithini; he supported him ever since. Whoever joined the MK party has nothing to do with Zulu Royal. Not unless there’s a statement by Zuma that says he supports Prince Smakade.”

@LebzaG9 commented:

“Everything with questionable character has a home now.”

@GeorgeVimba stated:

“Jacob is playing with fire now and everyone else will get burn.”

