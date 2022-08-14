King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's grip on the reigns of power are not secure following an announcement by a faction of the Zulu royal family

Family members supporting Prince Simakade have announced that he is the true successor to the Zulu royal throne

Prince Simakade performed a key ritual ahead of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, despite Misuzulu being recognised by the government as the AmaZulu king

DURBAN - Members of the AmaZulu royal family have named Prince Simakade the new king of the Zulu people.

Some members of the royal family made an official pronouncement that Simakade would be the new monarch despite King Misuzulu kaZwelithini being recognised by the government as the official monarch.

A faction supporting Prince Simakade has announced that he is the rightful successor to the Zulu throne. Photo credit: @Gustav_Nd, @MaZuluOmuhlez

Source: Twitter

Prince Simakade performed the entering the kraal ceremony privately, this is one of the rituals performed by the successor to the king.

King Misuzulu is scheduled to perform the same ceremony next week. Prince Simakade is preparing to challenge King Misuzulu's claim to the throne in court.

Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu said that Prince Simakade is the rightful successor after the protocols were correctly observed for him to become king according to SABC News.

The royal family members supporting Prince Simakade said that they did not recognise King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the rightful king of the AmaZulu people.

The faction behind Prince Simikade says that as far as they are concerned, he is now the king of the Zulu people according to EWN.

Battle for the Zulu Royal Throne continues, King Misuzulu to call a meeting

As the succession dispute continues, Zulu King Misuzulu is set to hold an emergency meeting with the Zulu Royal Family's houses.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Zulu traditional prime minister, said the monarch will convene a meeting in response to a letter reportedly sent by members of the royal family to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, according to a report by News24.

"His majesty believes that this meeting is both urgent and necessary due to the confusion that has been created in the public space on who constitutes the royal family and who speaks on behalf of the royal family," said Buthelezi

