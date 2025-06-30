A simple act of integrity by a local man who returned a passenger's valuable item captivated online audiences on social media platforms

The extraordinary moment featuring an Uber driver and a grateful passenger was shared widely on a popular video-sharing platform, TikTok

The driver's commendable honesty resonated deeply with viewers, sparking discussions about kindness, trust and similar past encounters

A heartwarming story of an Uber driver's integrity recently came to light, after he took back an item forgotten in the car by one of his clients.

The emotional video was shared by TikTok user @junior_ndlovu_, and quickly caught widespread admiration from social media users who were touched by the driver's noble actions.

The short clip shows an Uber driver, identified by TikTok users as Bra Mtho, returning a forgotten cellphone to his passenger. Although their conversation is not audible, the driver can be seen briefly engaging with @junior_ndlovu_ _, before turning and walking away, his mission accomplished. The passenger, clearly moved by the gesture, shared in the caption that he had left his phone in the driver's car the previous night and was immensely grateful for its honest return the following day.

SA loves the Uber driver

The selfless deed sparked a wave of positive responses from social media users. Many expressed how impressed they were by the man's moral compass, contrasting it with their own less fortunate experiences of losing items in e-hailing vehicles.

Some poured in, with some recounting how they never recovered their lost belongings, making Bra Mtho's actions all the more noteworthy and inspiring to the online community. Others

User @dineomartin said:

"At a time when we are so scared of Uber drivers, may he stay blessed."

User @KamogeloMalaka shared:

"Mine once took it and used it, just when I was about to accept the defeat that I lost it. I got notifications of his pictures on my Snapchat account."

User @Samkange15 added:

"Sometimes, if you sit at the back and forget your phone, the driver might not see it, but the next rider might see it and take it, while the driver is not aware. So not all drivers are thieves."

User @Thimna🤍🕊️ commented:

"I was coming home from work one time, and I forgot my phone in the Uber. I called two times, but there was no answer. I tried calling the third time, my driver picked up and told me he was on his way home, he was done working for the day 💔. I begged him and he came. I had 250 from my tips. I gave him all of them because that🥺 guy was going to Atlantis, and I stayed in Parow."

User @Irene Kingdom Mwenitete said:

"He's the kind of husband I want in life. A good example, 👌 excellent."

User @rabbit added:

"Not all heroes wear caps❤️this is so wholesome."

