A determined was captured making attempts to leave her man's place, who did not want her to go

The video was taken by an e-hailing driver she called to pick her up from the house who shared on TikTok

The clip left social media users entertained as they took to the comment section to make jokes about the things e-hailing drivers see in their line of work

A woman made attempts to leave her man's house after he tried to keep her in. Image: Hispanolistic

An intelligent woman refused to be kept where she didn't want to be and devised a way to leave her man's home after he refused to let her go.

The woman's attempt was captured by an e-hailing driver, who she called to pick her up and shared on TikTok under his user handle @wolves_uberbolt.

The woman caught in action

The video is captured by the driver, sitting in his car, filming the woman climbing the gate to get to him while carrying a bag. The e-hailing driver captioned his post:

"December has already started; she says bae did not want to open the gate."

Watch the video below:

The man's video has become a hit

After watching the video, social media users took to the comment section to share their amusement. Many were keen to hear e-hailing drivers' stories about their customer experiences in their line of work, while others shared their funny stories.

User @oloratobrian commented:

"It was cloudy ☁️she was needed inside,😂but girl has plans."

User @karabo_aya🦋🇿🇦 said:

"If this is what it takes for me to leave at a place I don't want to be at anymore, I'm definitely doing it, kampane ka trend 😂🤞."

User @sabelomaseko521 shared:

"😂😂 I came back early hours from the groove. My key for the gate jammed the driver had to help me jump the wall. He picked me up on his neck, and I jumped down 😂😂."

User @tebatsodaphney joked:

"Bolt drivers need a reality show 😂."

User @Ricky added:

"Umjolo, the pandemic, Bolt drivers are making us trending 😅."

User @lettaleahngaba joked:

"That's how you leave the toxic Relationship 😂😂😂😂."

