An e-hailing driver and customer were captured in a heated clash over trip payment in a TikTok video

The customer insisted on paying less, while the driver demanded more money, leading to a fiery argument

The clip got over 462,000 views and sparked a debate in the comments about who was in the right

A customer and an e-hailing driver's was captured on camera. Image: Stock photos

Recently an e-hailing driver and customer found themselves in a fiery clash over the ride's fare.

Payment dispute shown on TikTok

The video of the incident was shared by the TikTok user @squaredy_pule. The clip shows the two parties recording each other during their heated exchange.

The customer wanted to pay R44, while the driver said he was owed R70. The tension escalated as both voiced their frustrations, turning the situation into a public spectacle.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users weigh in

Viewers are divided on who was wrong in the situation. Many expressed their opinions about the fare discrepancy.

See some comments below:

@Lindo asked:

"For iR44 uthi R70? Was she expecting to ride for R44?"

@MimiMia11 stated:

"The Bolt driver is wrong. They tend to demand the exact price after you got the promotion deal. 😏😏"

@Bongani pointed out:

"R26.00 caused all this? 😳"

@user2340655525561 commented:

"Bolt drivers always have issues, many funny stories about them."

@LeratoMatshehlaXaba wrote:

"The nerve of this girl. 👧 This guy is trying to make an honest living. 😳 Why doesn't she use a taxi if she can't afford Bolt/Uber?"

@Solomon Couley said:

"But why did he proceed with the trip and why allow her into the car?"

@AngelEnergy shared:

"Hai I support women but Precious is definitely guilty. 😂😂😂"

@NompumeleloKing added:

"It's the way they're both taking videos of each other. 🤣😭👍🏽"

