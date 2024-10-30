Taxi passengers had a heated exchange during their commute, and it was all caught on camera

The TikTok video shows them hurling insults at each other, and one woman even got up in anger

The dramatic clip gained 69,000 views in under 10 hours of its release, and viewers shared their reactions

Taxi passengers were recorded having an argument. Image: @kabelo145

Source: TikTok

Nothing like a normal taxi commute turning into a full-blown drama. A couple of passengers in a taxi had a heated argument, and the whole thing was recorded.

Ladies insult each other

In the TikTok video, you can see the ladies swearing and insulting each other. Tempers were flaring, and they looked ready to escalate things further.

Everyone else in the taxi was just trying to keep their cool. Their shock came out in a chorus of "whuuhs" and "aahs."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taxi incident gains traction

The video was shared by @kabelo145, and thousands of netizens could not resist the scene on their timelines.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commented on the incident. It’s safe to say that while the passengers might not have been having a great time, TikTokkers were entertained.

See some reactions below:

@SoetWees said:

"The drama seats behind the driver eish. That's why I sit in the back seats. 😂😂"

@khosimtshali98 wrote:

"Driver minding his business. 🤣🤣🤣"

@Sesami asked:

"Why do we still watch TV kune TikTok with real drama every day? 😂😂😂"

@siyanda posted:

"Despite everything, the current generation has no respect; we grew up without talking back to an elder, and even now, they are not to be answered back."

@shakazulu stated:

"Badakiwe laba. 🥰"

@Ngcobo mentioned:

"Iyashoda lendaba. 😭😭😭"

@MamaTshire joked:

"And then you guys want us to buy cars when movies are right in front of us like reality TV shows. 😭😭"

@KwazokayG added:

"The one in the middle for the why. My sister protect yourself and move. 😂😂😂"

Taxi patrollers force driver to pay R2,500

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans are calling on authorities to take action against taxi patrollers.

Patrollers have developed a reputation over the years for using violence to ensure people only make use of their services, but social media users have had enough of them.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News