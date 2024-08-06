One babe showed off her amusing encounter with a taxi, and the clip went viral on social media

The hun unveiled how the door kept on opening while they were driving on the road, and peeps laughed it off

The lady's footage entertained Mzansi netizens as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes

This hun was unbothered by the taxi's door, and the stunner's viral TikTok video amused many people in SA.

A lady showed a taxi door that kept opening in a TikTok video, which amused Mzansi. Image: @faith.radebe/TikTok and Bloomberg/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Unbothered woman shows off taxi door that kept on opening in clip

TikTok user @faith.radebe surely had so much faith in the taxi that she entered. The young lady shared a video of herself sitting close to a taxi door, which kept on opening while the driver was driving.

The stunner seemed unbothered as she kept on closing it each time it would open. The footage caught many's attention, leaving the online community in stitches. While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"Like?? This life has no balance!"

@faith.radebe's clip received over 348K views and thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments

The woman's video amused South African online users as they flocked to the comments section to poke fun at the taxi while some simply laughed it off.

User said:

"Our taxis are falling apart for real."

Leigh Selahle shared:

"This happened to me once while the taxi was turning did I not almost fly out."

Mr.bt.boitu commented:

"Our taxis are falling apart doors are falling, people are falling with the doors."

Ratii.undercover cracked a joke saying:

"Faith?? You had a lot of faith on that door neh."

PalmTat wrote:

"Wait have y'all ever had to put your foot on the brake because he stepped out for change."

