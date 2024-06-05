A woman took to social media to showcase how a taxi in Soweto has upgraded its roof, leaving peeps in awe

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction online, gathering many views, likes and comments

Netizens were amused by the stunner's clip as they flocked to the comments section to crack jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One South African lady unveiled a taxi upgrade. She shared the video on social media, and it went viral online.

A woman unveiled a Soweto taxi upgrade in a TikTok video. Image: @nomfundolngidi/ TikTok and RapidEye/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Woman shows taxi roof in a video

The footage shared by @nomfundolngidi on TikTok shows a lady sitting in a taxi. The young lady unveiled the taxi's beautifully decorated roof. The woman revealed that the taxi can be found in Soweto.

@nomfundolngidi was impressed by the roof, so she kept smiling while looking at it. The video was well-received on social media and went on to become a hit on the video platform, generating over 152k views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Take a look at the taxi roof below:

SA is in awe of the taxi

Many people were taken by surprise by the taxi's upgrade as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Lelo bites cracked a joke:

"The taxi is still under renovation."

Duduza said:

“Our taxis are falling apart, doors are falling people are falling with the door”

lhalhashirley.2 wrote:

"Haibo, where's the dining room going."

User shared:

"This video made me feel like I’m high; where’s the driver?"

Pree simply added:

"Haibo okae driver?"

Cosy was impressed by the taxi:

"Fancy, hey."

Mamellomamieyymoe said:

"I thought I was the only one who was surprised by that taxi bathong."

Woman’s surprise at the discovery of a white taxi driver goes viral on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported a young woman was left greatly amazed by a white taxi driver. She shared the video on her TikTok page, which baffled many people in Mzansi.

@lilitha.deee could not believe her eyes after she stumbled upon a white taxi driver while on her journey. The young lady could not let the opportunity slip her by, so she captured the moment and shared the clip on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News