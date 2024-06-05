A lady took to social media to unveil how she almost got beaten by a dog just for showcasing her nails

The TikTok footage went viral online, and it generated many views, along with thousands of likes and comments

People were amused by the stunner's clip as they rushed to the comments section with laughter, while others cracked jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One young lady tried flexing her nails for the world to see, and her hand almost became a meal for a dog.

A lady unveiled her nails, which nearly got bitten by a dog in a TikTok video. Image: @robyn_rosseau

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her nails and almost gets bitten by a dog

TikTok user @robyn_rosseau unveiled her new set of nails in a video that made rounds on social media. The young lady was in the car as she placed her hands out of the window. To her surprise, a dog almost bit her hand off, and her reaction was priceless.

@robyn_rosseau quickly placed her hand back in the car as she was startled by the domestic animal and blurted out foul words that amused many.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The stunner's video left many people on the internet in laughter, and it became a viral hit, clocking over 202K views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The woman's clip amuses netizens

Online users enjoyed watching the lady's video. Many flocked to the comments section with laughter, while others simply cracked jokes.

Where TikTok Sounds Came From said:

"Yep, that's 100% South African blood."

Leechie was amused:

"It gets funnier each time I watch."

David Eksteen commented:

"That automatic response."

MissBeck786 wrote:

"Not me in the toilet this morning scrolling and laughing."

Lamour_Cloete shared:

"That time she’s sitting next to someone she has a lot of respect for that is such an irresistible reflex."

Thando Shezi said:

"Valid response."

A woman’s amapiano dance moves get interrupted by her dog in a TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported a young woman took to TikTok to showcase how she dances with her dog, and the pair amused peeps.

A TikTok clip posted by @nkhen.sanii on the video shows the young lady wearing a black jumpsuit wearing Nike Air Jordans. As the video progresses, the woman unveils her killer dance moves; however, her dog cannot let her dance in peace.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News