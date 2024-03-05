A clip of a South African girl trying to dance while her dog bothers her has gone viral on social media

The video has gathered over 6.5 million views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok

People loved the stunner's clip as they flocked to her comments section with laughter, while others poked fun at the lady

A young woman took to TikTok to showcase how she dances with her dog and peeps were amused by the pair.

A woman tries to dance

A TikTok clip posted by @nkhen.sanii on the video platform shows the young lady dressed in a black jumpsuit with Nike Air Jordans. As the video progresses, the woman unveils her killer dance moves; however, her dog cannot let her dance in peace. At the end of the video, the woman jumps on the wall and playfully kicks the dog.

The video of the young stunner went viral and has received over 6.5 million views along with thousands of likes and many comments in just four days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Peeps in laughter over the woman's clip

The lady's video entertained online users as they rushed to her comments section with laughter while others were in awe of the dog's actions.

Nicole said:

"You practised the dance together backstage. Why are you chasing him away now, let others shine too."

Glamhairby_kodi added:

"If you watched this more than 5times gather here."

Lulusemakaleng wrote:

"After that you gon say, "come in ,it doesn't bite" yorh."

Stebu said:

"Love how you wanted to fist-fight the dog."

Sinethemba_Buthelezi shared:

"It's the way you climb on the wall that kills me ubuthi wenzani vele."

DruePanda wrote:

"That kick from the wall. Tell me if you watch this more than 10 times."

