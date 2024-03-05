An adorable little girl went viral on social media after rubbing Vaseline jelly all over her body and her surrounding

The video of the toddler gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and comments

Online users flooded the comments section with hilarious commentary, while others shared their toddler's mischief

This child pulled quite a stunt on her mother after she was caught misbehaving. A clip recording of her naughty antics was posted on TikTok and went viral on the video platform.

A toddler applied Vaseline jelly all over her body in a TikTok video. Image: @nonzwakazi_musician



Mother catches her toddler covered in Vaseline

The footage shared by @nonzwakazi_musician on TikTok shows the little girl sitting on the bed covered in Vaseline jelly all over her body. She even messed up the bedsheet with Vaseline while sitting on the bed, quietly looking guilty. The video of the child left people in laughter as it attracted over 180K views along with thousands of likes and many comments within a few of its publications.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is in laughter over the woman's clip

The little girl's mischief amused online users as they flocked to the mother's comments section with laughter.

SeaSunDah said:

"Someone said she was watching Elsa Majimbo."

Lungisa the Bhudah added:

"She like: Yeah, I did, so what?"

Notyet Uhuru poked fun at the little girl, saying:

"The way she responds to questions of accountability, she learned from the ANC."

Ratiiiilwe.L wrote:

"Kids and their obsession with Vaseline."

User8259643658523 commented:

"Kids will humble you bakithi."

TikTok Video of 1-year-Old smothering Vaseline all over body gets 8M views

Briefly News previously reported that one child was in the spotlight after misbehaving. A video recording of his mischief posted on TikTok was a viral hit. The toddler received over 70,000 likes as people were floored by what he got up to when his mom thought he was sleeping. There were thousands of comments from people who had jokes.

@P28nhanha posted a video of her naughty son, whom she told Briefly News was turning two soon. The tiny tot managed to open a tub of Vaseline, and he had lots of fun with it.

