An adorable little boy went TikTok viral after making a huge mess with one of his baby supplies

The video posted on TikTok shows how the kid used petroleum jelly in the wrong way when his mom was distracted

Online users flooded the comments with hilarious commentary to add about the child's misbehaviour

A TikTok video shows a woman’s son covering himself n Vaseline while fully clothed. Image: @P28nhanha

Source: TikTok

One child was in the spotlight after misbehaving. A video recording of his mischief posted on TikTok was a viral hit.

The toddler received over 70,000 likes as people were floored by what he got up to when his mom thought he was sleeping. There were thousands of comments from people who had jokes.

Mother surprised after her infant in TikTok video wastes moisturiser

@P28nhanha posted a video of her naughty son, who managed to open a tub of Vaseline. The kid was a mess as he was covered in petroleum jelly from his head all the way down to his legs. Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers have jokes about mischievous boy

Many people thought the child's behaviour was hilarious. Online users made hilarious comments on the video.

Twinlight_kidz Baby Store could relate:

"My baby did this on Sunday."

blessing said:

"Shine bright like a diamond."

lux kakush 8 wrote:

"I used to wonder why my kids don't do this, and last week it happened, but i was not furious."

stella was amused:

"All babies have character."

user7818761435305 added:

"Just know he is brilliant."

Children misbehaving has South Africans parents up in arms

Netizens are often amused when they see a naughty child. One parent ended up restraining their kids in a blanket.

