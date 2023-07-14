In a TikTok video, a mischievous toddler hilariously decided to play hide-and-seek with his mother's sanitary pads

To the mother's surprise, she discovered her missing sanitary products hidden inside her toddler's pants

In a display of camaraderie, netizens shared their own tales of surprise and embarrassment, recounting similar cringy incidents

TikTok has become a breeding ground for funny and relatable content, often capturing unexpected and humorous moments in everyday life. Recently, a TikTok video went viral, showcasing the sneaky but cute antics of a toddler who managed to get his hands on his mother's sanitary pads and shove them down his pants.

Naughty toddler hides mom's sanitary pads in his pants

In the video posted by KeneilweShantel Malatji, a toddler found his mother's sanitary pad stash. Unaware of their purpose, the little explorer decided to turn them into a source of entertainment.

Much to the delight of netizens, the toddler hilariously hid one of the pads in his pants, creating a comical scene unaware of his unconventional accessory.

In the video, which had about 500 000 views, the mother is seen carefully searching her naughty toddler. Much to her amusement and surprise, she discovers the hidden stash of sanitary pads right there, nestled comfortably in his pants.

Check out the video below:

Mzansi shares their embarrassing encounters with toddlers and pads

The unexpected location of the pads prompted an eruption of laughter from netizens at the sight of the toddler's innocent mischief.

The comments section was flooded with laughing emojis, words of amusement and countless shared stories from other mothers who could relate to their own toddlers' curious encounters with sanitary pads.

Bommy said

"My son told my dad that he saw me bleeding from my bum..."

Sofia commented

"Mine once took my pad and showed everyone who passed by the gate and told them my mom uses this."

molomodipuo stated:

"My nephew was the cutest little human. He picked up an unopened maxi in a crowded funeral and ran straight to me and said, 'Puo your diaper'.“

Mogapi explained

"Mine is 5, boy, and when he’s at Pick n Pay with his dad, he will shout, 'Daddy look, Mommy’s Pampers'."

Mamphokene Clarah Letsoalo replied

"My niece even puts her wet wipes when she can’t find my liners! She’s 2."

sandysandani3y exclaimed:

"Mine stole my pad and wore it at school showing off to her classmates and teachers. Yoh! I was called at school. Kids will embarrass us!"

revelation revealed:

"My little brother once put a pad in his underwear and went to school with it, he was 8 years old."

Nolly Gulwa added:

"I remember when my son said I should buy him boy's pads. From that day I took privacy seriously."

Toddler wrapped in blankets to prevent home havoc

In other news, Briefly News reported about a father posted a video showing two mischievous toddlers restrained with blankets.

In the TikTok clip, the toddlers were restrained with fluffy blankets in order to prevent them from wreaking havoc in the house. According to the father, the toddler's big sister's idea was to keep the toddler's hands wrapped up.

The video went viral gaining over 720 000 viewers. Mzansi was really impressed with the bright idea.

