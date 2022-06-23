A video of an upset mother shouting at her children after they made a mess has been circulating online

The clip shows two children crying and pointing at each other as their mom questions and reprimands them

The girl child can be heard calling her mother a princess in an effort to soften her up and Mzansi netizens couldn’t help but laugh

A video of two children being reprimanded by the furious mom left South African netizens laughing out loud.

The video shared by Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shows two children crying loudly as their mother questions who spilled medicine on the floor between the two of them.

Two troublesome toddlers tried to soften up their furious mom. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

They respond by crying and pointing at each other as their mom continues to shout at them. The mother tells them to clean up the mess. The girl child is heard telling her mother that she is pretty and is a princess, presumably in an effort to avoid a hiding or gain her mother’s forgiveness.

@jah_vinny_23 captioned the tweet:

“Forgive them mommy dearest, bashilo kuthi umuhle and uPrincess❤️.”

Saffas couldn’t help but feel sorry for the kids and laugh at them at the same time. Several other users took to the comments to try to determine who the culprit was behind the medicine spill.

@Mmosothoo wrote:

“Mr blue pj's ke trouble sumkore even his crying ke fake.”

@The_Darkpearl shared:

“I wanna believe the girl is the one omoshile, the way she cries.”

@m_nonnni commented:

"Ngiyamopha phela uphela uyaphi?”

@PanasheUnited responded:

“These small humans are very manipulative.”

@Diego23862434 replied:

“Are kids minds growing faster than when we were young? They just seem to be growing very fast... That "phela" we never had when we were kids their age. Am I the only one observing this inn today's kids??”

@Crazy_Thanda said:

“Who is teaching these kids that you should compliment someone mawu moshile?”

