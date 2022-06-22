A spoiled babe took to social media with images of a stunning handbag her man recently bought for her

@thandoau posted the images on Twitter revealing the beige GalXBoy purse which she said she’d tweeted about

The post attracted sweet comments and left a few women expressing their hopes to one day find an attentive and generous man

One lucky babe was the envy of several women after she shared how her bae surprised her with a special gift she had been longing for.

Twitter user @thandoau took to social media to share photos of a stunning handbag she was gifted by her partner. She revealed that she had previously tweeted about wanting the fancy GalXBoy bag.

“I tweeted about this and my man said anything you want princess,” @thandoau wrote.

Showering your partner with love is one of the most satisfying parts of being in a relationship and this princess is soaking in all that goodness.

Many Mzansi netizens responded to the post with sweet comments and a few women expressed their hopes to one day find an attentive and generous man.

@MissSikhosana asked:

“Yhoo where do you get those types of men? .”

@Anazo_M wrote:

“This colour is so beautiful .”

@zecky2409 said:

“I wonder when I’ll get a man nami .”

@m_thembiii replied:

“you deserve it mama.”

@LoppyLee_ commented:

“I’m struggling to find one good committed man, but wena? Your luck never runs out I hope it stay this way for you and you pass me notes also bc sbwl.”

@NyembeMbalenhle replied:

“Love this for you ❤️.”

