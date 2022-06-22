A video of a woman getting her feet and shoes dusted off by her boyfriend has been circulating on social media

In the clip, she professes her love and appreciation for her man and she reveals how she prayed for him, and her dreams came true

The touching TikTok video has gained a lot of traction and sweet comments from the cyber public

True love shared between two souls is a beautiful thing. One loved-up woman took to social media to her deepest appreciation for her bae in a sweet video.

@mimz_rl shared the video on TikTok where she poured out her heart to her partner, who is seen wiping her feet and high heel shoes with a cloth at what appears to be a funeral.

A lady had netizens feeling the love after she shared a post about how she prayed for her current bae. Image: @mimz_rl?TikTok

In the clip, she can be heard saying:

“I will never forget the day I asked God to give me a partner who understands me. Even when I’m sad, when I’m numb, when I’m not feeling myself, when I’m having a bad day and when I’m excited. God gave me you. Even when I want to be crazy, you understand me.”

@mimz_rl also captioned the post:

“He is everything I prayed for. I thank the pope for my nana.”

South African social media users were moved by the heartfelt dedication and gathered in the comments with cute reactions.

Mpume responded:

“Me, I’m the gent eating his takeaway.”

Leago Onthatile commented:

“Princess treatment and genuine love or nathing❤️”

Elizabeth Dimakatso shared:

“God, I’ve seen what you are doing for other kids.”

Kitty Malumise said:

“May God and your ancestors protect this union, amen! ❤️❤️”

Libuseng Tsolo wrote:

“Her heart at that moment Jesu ‍it is pumping ama❤️❤️❤️ I know because I have this kind of hubby and sometimes I feel bad oohh the ❤️”

Misstee..22 commented:

“Mmhh he is such a gentleman this is cute ❤.”

