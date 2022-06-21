A video of a young woman going after her boyfriend’s father has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

In the viral footage, she is seen seated in a car as she waves hello to her boyfriend’s dad and indicates that he is now her future boyfriend

Netizens were left both amused and gobsmacked at her calm yet savage move, with many asking for more details

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A beautiful yet shameless lady had netizens shook after sharing a video that indicated how she pursued her boyfriend’s dad.

The lady Vanessa Arzaga (@varzaga) posted the video on TikTok, which shows her acting out the scenario. She is seen seated in a car as she waves hello to her boyfriend’s dad.

A stunner had her eyes set her on boyfriend's dad with no shame. Image: @varzaga/TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip then switches to the driver who happens to be “her future boyfriend saying hi back”. The two are seen looking nice and cozy together before the clip ends.

Social media users were left gobsmacked at Vanessa's bold move as she went for her man’s father in the clip which has gained over 2.7M views.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

Ela Uhuru wrote:

“She for the whole family .”

Kay remarked:

“See now because y’all kept saying story time she won’t take us seriously.”

Mandypandy reacted:

“I don’t blame you.”

Xosandyyy replied:

“Babe give us a tutorial.”

Elyahnee wrote:

“She said “babe... I’m your mom now.”

Whovian said:

“She took "mommy" too seriously.”

Oscar commented:

“Damn, his own father did him like that…”

Pretty nurse set to marry man she once friend zoned on social media

In another story, Briefly News reported that a beautiful nurse is set to walk down the aisle with a man she met on Twitter and shared her excitement on the platform.

The lady with the handle @IAMBLUEMAGIC_ shared on Twitter a picture in which she flaunted her engagement ring.

In another photofriend-zoned she shared, the nurse and her man posed as if they were about to have a handshake. The overjoyed lady went on to share her chat with the man identified as Steve.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News