A hilarious video of a moody-looking baby has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

In the clip, the girl is seen rolling her eyes and frowning her mouth as she gives off the most unimpressed expression

South African cyber citizens couldn’t help but crack jokes at the innocent child’s mood and attitude

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of a little baby with a whole lot of attitude had Mzansi peeps laughing out loud.

The clip was posted on Twitter by user @jah_vinny_23 and shows the child in a car seat. The baby girl pulls the most unimpressed look as she rolls her eyes up and down and frowns her lips – almost as how an old lady would if they weren’t impressed or in the mood for something.

A child was nowhere near impressed with a recent road trip. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

appropriately and humorously captioned the tweet:

“When your baby is not in the mood to go anywhere.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African cyber citizens couldn’t help but crack jokes in response to the footage, with many peeps indicating that the baby probably had an old lady’s soul.

Check out the funny video and the comments below:

@malee_tee reacted:

“This is how grannies look at misbehaving kids at church.”

@madamzoe commented:

“Yaguga ingane bo,ngathi uzothukana.”

@Lillienfeldt replied:

“This baby is 56 years old.”

@Tsitsa_Lenyora wrote:

“Auntie is not impressed at all.”

@ItuizPresent responded:

“Attitude ya baby oo, watipona shame ‍♀️.”

@marvistro said:

“Ngathi uAunti Stella or something ongabingeleli.”

@Yomelela_ commented:

“She has lived before us, she knows human being are exhausting and she's having none of it.”

Funny video of little kid’s reaction to gentle back massage from mum leaves SA laughing out loud

In another story, Briefly News reported that a toddler experienced a state of great comfort recently. A video of a little boy getting a massage from his momma left social media users in stitches.

The short clip was shared on Facebook by Mzansi LIVE and shows the child seated on his mother’s lap as she gives him a shoulder massage while he enjoys his lollipop.

Some people enjoy massage because it often produces feelings of caring, comfort, and connection. This boy clearly enjoyed the pamper session as he can be seen quarter-to-dosing off as his mum gently presses on his skin.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News