A hot momma took to social media to share what her son posted in honour of her birthday

@KayCee_June16 posted a tweet featuring a screenshot of a WhatsApp screenshot of her son's status

The picture showed the mother rocking mini-shorts that reveal a thigh tattoo

A mother beaming with joy took to social media to share a post about her son’s birthday wishes to her.

@KayCee_June16 posted a tweet featuring a screenshot of a WhatsApp screenshot of her son’s status, which was a photo of her looking gorgeous and sporting mini-shorts that show off a thigh tattoo.

A fine mom had Mzansi men charmed after her loving son posted a status in honour of her birthday. @KayCee_June16/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Her son wrote:

“Happy birthday mom. Every day I am grateful to have you in my life. Let today be another reminder that you are the best. Love you.”

The post warmed @KayCee_June16's heart as she shared it with her online friends.

“My son's WhatsApp status ❤️❤️❤️” she wrote.

While a few netizens responded with sweet remarks to the post, several others were a bit more saucy as they left flirty comments for the birthday momma.

@Iamsimt reacted:

"Your mom is a baddie.”

@tikathabiSA said:

“It's ordinary words, but when coming from your child they hit hard. You feel them in your heart. It’s the highest level of confirmation.”

@CacambileOnako remarked:

“Yhoo Nhathi sobango stepfather kwintanga zethu apha!”

@molebatsibertha replied:

“Woooow, you're raising a King der ntwana, there is nothing that melts one's heart like when someone expresses how appreciative they are of you. Happiest of birthdays ngwana. May the Almighty grant all your heart desires, have an awesome one ❤️❤️”

@SChimsomaga wrote:

“This momma is so hot. Well happy birthday though.”

@ItsKarab0 commented:

“Where his daddy at, I got my shoes on.”

