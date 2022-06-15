A video of a school girl dismissing rumours about dating recent online dancing sensation, Matenas was shared online

In the clip, the girl dressed in uniform is seen purchasing something at a tuckshop as a man asks whether she’s in a relationship with the popular dancer

She responds to the cameraman with attitude as she speaks in Sesotho and Saffas could not help but be impressed

A video of a cheeky white girl responding to rumours of her dating recent online dancing sensation, “Matenas (or Martinus) has been doing the rounds on social media.

The footage was shared on Instagram by @freshmenmag and shows her buying something at a tuck shop as a man asks whether she is Matenas’ girlfriend.

Saffas laughed out loud at a girl's response about dating Matenas. Image: @freshmenmag/Instagram

She responds in SeSotho by telling the man not to bore her as she denies being in a relationship with him. She admits that she has seen the videos but has no interest in him.

The video was captioned:

“Rebecca wadi yobisi.”

Matenas is a white boy who trended on the socials last week for busting some funny dance moves during break at school as his friend hypes with great energy in a video.

South African social media users were left amused and impressed by the girl’s reaction and response in the Instagram reel video.

Check out the comments below:

macoriginal_06 replied:

“I bet Mandela and other Freedom fighters are fucken happy where they are..”

s.eemah_x said:

“I swear all white people that can speak vernac have a lisp.”

ugh.milow commented:

“This is probably the sister.”

Davidfanx responded:

“Ahhahh hlee! got me there .”

Ntitaphina reacted:

“"ska tlo mbhora".”

Natorbeatz commented:

“I've seen the "Vi-de-yozzzzz!" danko!”

kwanelezondi01 said:

“Where have they been hiding all this time(Rebecca and Matinas).”

lxrd_bane

Ekse diss is finally rainbow nation kawu chayela

Viral video of school kid busting a move during break time wins Mzansi over

In a related story, Briefly News reported on a video of a young schoolboy, Matenas, which has been circulating online and shows him busting some moves during break time at school.

The clip was shared by Twitter user @Callmethaboo2nd and shows the pupil breaking out in a dance to a vibey track, said to be a song from the Barcadi Festival. Another boy can also be heard cheering Matenas on in the background with great enthusiasm.

The Twitter post was captioned:

“I love the fact that Matenas respects school but break time ziyakhala.”

