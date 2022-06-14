A video of an Italian woman dancing to an amapiano track has been doing the rounds on social media

The TikTok clip shows her dressed in a cute outfit as she demonstrates some of the trendy South African moves

Her talent won over and wowed many Mzansi cyber citizens, who flocked to the post to show her love

Amapiano has transcended SA borders and is taking over the world. An Italian babe proved this after her dance video caused waves on the socials.

In the clip shared on TikTok by Isabella95 (@b__b__e__l__l__a), she is seen dressed in a cute co-ord outfit as she pulls off some vibey dance moves to an amapiano tune.

An Italian woman pulled off some fire Mzansi moves in a video that has gone viral. Image: @b_b_e_l_l_a/TikTok

There is no doubt that she has rhythm as she demonstrates popular Mzansi dance moves with ease to the beat.

“Italia I will be back soon,” Isabella wrote in the caption.

The video has won over the love and approval of many Mzansi cyber citizens who gathered in the comments to shower her with admiration and compliments.

zinziii117 responded:

“Even the body is from here. Come home, my sister.”

Refilwe Shinta asked:

“Are you sure you don’t have South African ancestors?”

Man 11 reacted:

“Pizza is burning while you're dancing to piano.”

Sthembiso Shandu said:

“Vele sekyoze kufunde abapheshaya ukudansa mina lapho ngyafathuza lah.”

Sandile Snaijah Yeez remarked:

“South African music to the world ❤️”

Buyile Faku wrote:

“Understood thee assignment.”

The Guy commented:

“You got moves.”

She said:

“Wena you are from SA, you are ours.”

Kamo Mphela dances it up in Italy, trolls come for her “outdated” moves & SAMA nod

In another article, Briefly News reported that Kamo Mphela got dragged after a video of her dancing it up in Italy surfaced on social media. The Amapiano artist and dancer is living the soft life in Italy, and she decided to get down to a banging Gqom song and filmed the whole thing.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and posted the clip of the stunner busting major moves on the streets of Italy, and her fans were here for it.

Trolls decided to come for her dance moves. The haters claimed that some of Kamo's moves in the clip are "outdated", but her fans jumped to her defence

