A video of Kamo Mphela dancing it up in Italy is doing the rounds on the timeline, and trolls decided to come for her "outdated" dance moves

In the clip, the Amapiano artist and dancer moves energetically to a banging Gqom beat while someone from her team films the whole thing

The stunner's haters also had a lot to say about her nomination in this year's SAMAs, but her fans jumped to their fave's defence

Kamo Mphela got dragged after a video of her dancing it up in Italy surfaced on social media. The Amapiano artist and dancer is living the soft life in Italy and she decided to get down to a banging Gqom song and filmed the whole thing.

Kamo Mphela was dragged after she filmed a short clip busting major moves in Italy. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and posted the clip of the stunner busting major moves on the streets of Italy, and her fans were here for it.

Trolls decided to come for her dance moves. The haters claimed that some of Kamo's moves in the clip are "outdated", but her fans jumped to her defence.

@BantuComplexity wrote:

"Kamo can still dance, y'all just become haters when people succeed at life."

@MbizzKhen commented:

"Seeing all this hate on Kamo Mphela reminds me of a line J Cole once said, 'If you're broke and clowning a millionaire, the joke is on you.' She's living her dream, travelling the world being a superstar. The f*ck you even saying!"

@Xeth_Ola added:

"Kamo Mphela being dragged for that video she shot in Italy is something else.. is it because she's dancing to a Gqom song or abantu have become immune to her dance moves?"

The star's album Nkulunkulu got nominated in the Best Amapiano Album category for this year's SAMAs.

Some peeps were also not impressed with the nod Kamo Mphela received.

@DeeRolaz_ wrote:

"Kamo Mphela does not deserve to be here, you could have nominated Kelvin Momo even."

Kamo Mphela's name used to release music on a streaming platform

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kamo Mphela is fuming. The Amapiano artist took to social media to share that someone dropped a whole album under her name on a music streaming platform.

The shook Nkulunkulu hitmaker questioned why another artist decided to drop music using her name. According to some social media users, the new album by the imposter is "bad".

TshisaLIVE reports that the yanos dancer shared the unbelievable news on Twitter. The irate artist wrote:

"Someone released music under my name, which is wild — like why would you do that, babe?"

