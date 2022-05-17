Popular Amapiano singer Kamo Mphela is fuming after someone released music under her name in a music streaming platform

The yanos dancer questioned why another artist will do her so dirty and many peeps on her timeline shared that the imposter wants to get streams and make quick cash

Most people who took to the streaming platform to listen to the album shared that it's electronic dance music and has nothing to do with Amapiano

Kamo Mphela is fuming. The Amapiano artist took to social media to share that someone dropped a whole album under her name on a music streaming platform.

The shook Nkulunkulu hitmaker questioned why another artist decided to drop music using her name. According to some social media users, the new album by the imposter is "bad".

TshisaLIVE reports that the yanos dancer shared the unbelievable news on Twitter. The irate artist wrote:

"Someone released music under my name, which is wild — like why would you do that, babe?"

Peeps took to the star's timeline to share their thoughts on her post. Some shared that the fake Kamo Mphela wants to get streams from the real Kamo Mphela fans who are on the platform.

@OtengPresence wrote:

"They just want to get streams. But since it's under your name, ain't the royalties and all coming to you?"

@Mastermindchar3 commented:

"And you just gave 'em free publicity. Now everyone will wanna here what nonsense was uploaded. The thinking capacity of celebrities sometimes kodwa."

@blx_nco said:

"I didn't know you make electronic music beats fam."

@TendaiMedia wrote:

"As soon as you get into the entertainment business you are supposed to trademark all variations of your stage name to prevent such opportunists."

@Mpilzzz1 added:

"Lapho the album is so bad. You need to trademark your name ASAP."

Kamo Mphela's different faces leave fans confused

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kamo Mphela is doing the most when it comes to Amapiano. The stunner has been featured in a couple of banging songs this year such as Amanikiniki by MFR Souls and SBWL by Busiswa.

Even though the songs are on high rotation on radio and TV stations, many of Kamo's fans are still confused by her many faces.

The musician, who is also an influencer for big brands, recently trended on Twitter when peeps shared that they don't know what she looks. Confused tweeps shared hilarious memes about how Kamo chooses her many faces when she's going out to perform.

