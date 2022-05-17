Nomfundo Yekani is the latest guest on Podcast and Chill to be trending after their appearance on the podcast, but for good reasons

The up-and-coming rapper showed off her skills while dropping bars and rapping in different languages

Social media was beyond impressed by the young rapper's delivery and could not stop raving about her talent

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Talented rapper Nomfundo Yekani got the chance to show the nation her talent on MacG's immensely popular Podcast and Chill.

Rapper Nomfundo Yekani was a guest on MacG's show, where she executed a trending freestyle. Image: Instagram/@macgunleashed/@nomfundoyekani_.

Source: Instagram

Nomfundo grabbed the opportunity with both hands as she weaved an incredible freestyle on the podcast.

Nomfundo impressed Mzansi on MacG's Podcast and Chill

The young talent impressed everyone with her Zulu wordplay and dynamic flow and cadence.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

When the rapper's freestyle went live, she was quick to trend on Twitter as many were seeing her work for the first time.

@WyzeeQue tweeted:

"Just discovered Nomfundo Yekani’s music and my word she’s got bars… what a refreshing force."

@coconutThug commented on the freestyle saying:

"Nomfundo Yekani is dope dope. I just went back and listened to her again, you guys just gave us a star. #PodcastAndChill"

@PinyaneShaun also wrote:

"Nomfundo Yekani has just gained a fan... Ugirl spits bars."

Some were already comparing Nomfundo to international artists.

Nomfundo Yekani survived being on Podcast and Chill

Following Podcast and Chill's reputation of getting celebrities in trouble, others were impressed that Nomfundo left the show unscathed.

TimesLIVE reports that Nomfundo is a club hostess turned rapper who has released other music such as Mirror, Pain and Thanduk'bona.

Nomfundo says her fans can look forward to the release of her new project, Savanah. The rapper is hopeful that she will get the opportunity to team up with legend rapper Kwesta, which will help her music go to the next level.

Podcast and Chill: Nhlanhla Lux spills the tea on politicians

In more news about the podcast, Briefly News previously reported that fans of MacG's Podcast and Chill were on the edges of their seats waiting for Nhlanhla Lux's episode. The guest for the episode was the popular Soweto Parliament Commander Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini.

Lux became popular among South Africans when he and his team protected Maponya Mall from the looters. He then became the people's champion when he became one of the main leaders of the #OperationDudula.

According to Lux, Nelson Mandela was a hero to the world but not to South Africans. He said the late former president was easily accessible to international stars and not to local people. He however sang praises to Mama Winnie Mandela. He said unlike Nelson Mandela, Mama Winnie Mandela was for the people.

Speaking to MacG, Lux threw jabs at EFF leader Julius Malema. He said although the opposition party leader spoke about him and Operation Dudula three times, he is not going to respond to him.

Source: Briefly News