MacG's Podcast and Chill is popular for its controversial guests who often leave the show trending online as peeps discuss the show

Viewers of the show were looking forward to the next episode where Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini will be the next guest

The teasers doing rounds on social media have chillers counting down to the next episode because Nhlanhla Lux will be dropping hot gossip

Fans of MacG's Podcast and Chill were on the edges of their seats waiting for today's episode. The guest for the episode was the popular Soweto Parliament Commander Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini.

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was the special guest on 'Podcast and Chill' and he was dropping some pearls of wisdom. Image: Instagram

Lux became popular among South Africans when he and his team protected Maponya Mall from the looters. He then became the people's champion when he became one of the main leaders of the #OperationDudula.

Nhlanhla has been in the news several times talking about how the government needs to start putting the needs of South Africans first. Today, he was the guest on the Podcast and Chill. Although he distanced himself and his operations from any political party or politicians, he was spilling some tea on politicians.

What did Lux have to say about the politicians?

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini left no stone unturned during his interview. He took a swipe at politicians including Julius Malema and Nelson Mandela.

Nelson Mandela

According to Lux, Nelson Mandela was a hero to the world but not to South Africans. He said the late former president was easily accessible to international stars and not to local people. He however sang praises to Mama Winnie Mandela. He said unlike Nelson Mandela, Mama Winnie Mandela was for the people. He said:

"Mandela did great for the world, he did great for the continent but he is like a superstar that everyone appreciates except for people at home."

Julius Malema

Speaking to MacG, Lux threw jabs at EFF leader Julius Malema. He said although the opposition party leader spoke about him and Operation Dudula three times, he is not going to respond to him. Instead, he said he will respond with love. He said:

"Julius needs to be shown love. We are tired of black people always hating on each other."

Cyril Ramaphosa

Apparently, the President is a 'chiller'. According to a clip making rounds on Twitter, President Cyril Ramaphosa is a fan of MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Peeps took to social media to share their views on the interview. Many praised Nhlanhla Lux's mindset.

@VincentLavinci said:

"Ah guys, there's no way you can listen to Nhlanhla Lux without getting goosebumps. #podcastandchillwithmacg"

@BasheneA

"You can't wait for people to makes decisions for the future they are not going to be a part of" I respect this Nhlanhla dude #podcastandchillwithmacg #PodcastAndChill"

