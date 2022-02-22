MacG is a major topic of interest once again after a publication tried to dethrone Podcast and Chill , rubbing peeps the wrong

The controversial celeb has made headlines one too many times for his infamous YouTube podcast that brings out major files

Netizens are defending MacG as they list the good that he has done for the black community as opposed to the focus on negativity

MacG's fans are out in full force as they defend the infamous podcaster. Podcast and Chill members found themselves being the centre target of some major backlash but listeners refused to sit back and let a negative story run wild.

Peeps are making a point to highlight all of the positive things that MacG and the crew have contributed to society.

Mzansi bands together to support MacG as others try to bring him down. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Many South African's have made it clear that they're tired of seeing MacG made the villain of the entertainment industry. Netizens have banded together to shield the podcaster and his crew from the backlash thrown their way.

Peeps took to Twitter to share all of the things that get overlooked about MacG. Many labelled the podcaster a pioneer in black excellence.

@MalomeTeboho said:

"MacG's podcast is possibly the biggest network on the continent, they have reach and immense influence. Most importantly, it's 100% black-owned and what that means is that Med**24 no longer get exclusive rights to control the narrative. These attacks on MacG are coordinated."

@Im_Pacho wrote:

"If we allow them to destroy MacG we won’t have anything as black people the problem is not really the numbers yes it’s part of it but the real problem is ownership a black-owned network with no white involvement or finance now that’s a real threat."

@KHRIS_rsa tweeted:

"One thing I know is MacG is here to stay. We as chillers we'll support him and his team no matter what."

The South African reports that fans came out in full defence of MacG after a publication tried to dismiss Podcast and Chill. After shutting down MacG's podcast, the writer then proceeded to suggest alternative podcasts to listen to. Clearly a wrong turn in the Twitter streets.

“We are uncancelable”: Macg slams critics of Podcast and Chill, demands apology from Amanda

Briefly News reported that MacG went on an angry rant on his latest episode of Podcast and Chill. He told critics that they could go fly a kite and that they didn't make the podcast for them. He said that they create content that their fans like and that is who they listen to.

The celebrity went on to say that people have been trying to cancel the show for years and that he is 'uncancelable'.

He went even further and demanded an apology and a retraction from Amanda Du-Pont and threatened legal action if his demands were not met.

