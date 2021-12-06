MacG went on an angry rant on his Podcast and Chill show slamming critics of the show and saying they are "uncancelable"

He also demanded that Amanda Du-Pont apologise and retract her statement made against himself and the show

Social media users were worked into a frenzy and soon the show was trending online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MacG went on an angry rant on his latest episode of Podcast and Chill. He told critics that they could go fly a kite and that they didn't make the podcast for them.

He said that they create content that their fans like and that is who they listen to.

MacG went on an angry rant slamming his critics and demanding an apology from Amanda Du-Pont. Photo credit: MacG/YouTube

Source: UGC

The celebrity went on to say that people have been trying to cancel the show for years and that he is 'uncancelable'.

He went even further and demanded an apology and a retraction from Amanda Du-Pont and threatened legal action if his demands were not met.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

If she did apologise he said they could "hold hands and fight GBV together."

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the angry rant

@billionaire_MNE:

"Cancel @Solphendukaa & @MacGUnleashed?? Soke sibone... just became one of your patreons & members of your @podcastwithmacg Chanel today, keep making engaging & great contentOk hand... hope it helps with the Christmas bonusFisted hand Face with tears of joy#podcastandchillwithmacg #PodcastAndChill"

@ThisIsColbert:

"A fed-up #MacG going in on Black Twitter and these celebrities, these ones! You know them."

"We are uncancelable, you can try, but you WON'T succeed."

@JanVanPotgieter:

"To all celebrities who commented under Amanda's video on Instagram.

I dare you all MFs to go start a GBV March and stop fighting GBV on your phones!

One of you MFs must organize a march and show us you're really fighting GBV!! Sikhathele yini misunu!"

Jub Jub has issued Amanda du Pont an apology: "It was inappropriate"

Earlier, Briefly News reporte that Jub Jub has broken his silence since Amanda du Pont shared her abuse story. The media personality and the Moja Love star have been trending for days and cancel culture has already taken its course. Jub Jub has shared a statement addressing Amanda.

ZAlebs reports that Jub Jub has apologised to Amanda du Pont for the manner in which he spoke about their relationship on MacG's Podcast and Chill. The actress was humiliated by the reality show hosts words. She later came out with a video telling her version of events and things turned ugly.

Days later Jub Jub took to Instagram to release a statement about the things he said during his sit down with Mac G. The media personality turned off the comments for the post. His apology read:

"I have taken some time to re-watch the interview and reflect on my words specifically my exchange with MacG regarding Ms Amanda Du Pont. It was inappropriate for me to discuss the intimate details of my relationship with Ms Du Pont in public. I deeply regret the incident."

Source: Briefly.co.za