South Africans have been making the call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to make a guest appearance on MacG's podcasts on social media

The call for Ramaphosa to answer burning questions has to led to the circulation of a fake poster advertising that the president will be the next guest

Social media users think that Ramaphosa appearing on the show would be interesting with some hoping he could answer questions about Covid19

JOHANNESBURG - Following explosive interviews on the popular podcast hosted by MacG with Natasha Thahane and Jub Jub in the past few weeks, social media users have also made the call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sit in the hotseat and answer a few questions.

These calls have seemingly resulted in a poster circulating on social media claiming that the next 'Podcast and Chill' episode will have Ramaphosa as a guest.

A poster on social media has alleged that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be a guest on MacG's podcast. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Athi Geleba, the Head of Communications in the Office of the Presidency, has taken to social media to debunk the poster advertising Ramaphosa's appearance on the podcast as fake. It is currently unclear where the poster originated from.

MacG's controversial show can be viewed on YouTube and Channel O on DStv. The highly opinionated former broadcaster has over 300 000 subscribers on YouTube making him one of the biggest podcasters in the country, reports TimesLIVE.

The post:

Mzansi thinks an episode of 'Podcast and Chill' with Ramaphosa would be interesting

Heading to social media, South Africans shared their thoughts about the fake poster. Many stated that they were aware that the poster was fake while others stated that an episode with the President in the hot seat would be entertaining.

Here are some of their comments:

@ChrisChrizozo1 said:

"He can go to tell us why corona was nowhere to be found during elections campaign."

@AndileMayisela said:

"Obviously. Our president is not that accountable, he doesn't give interviews. He only goes on live TV to read what is written for him."

@WitnessAnderson said:

"100% MaCGwould make Cyril spill the beans then come the next day he will issue a statement rectifying himself"

@McBills89 said:

"Obvious, who can question mighty Cyril?"

@Hloni_Ngwato said:

"It would be interesting to catch him there."

