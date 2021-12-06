President Cyril Ramaphosa says the task team he formed to tackle compulsory vaccination will report back to him soon

Ramaphosa will reportedly convene a meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council upon his return to South Africa

South Africans are not on board with the idea of compulsory vaccination with some people feeling like their rights are being infringed upon

JOHANNESBURG - It is only a matter of time before the task team established by President Cyril Ramaphosa will report back about making Covid19 vaccinations mandatory nationwide.

In the previous address of the nation, Ramaphosa told the South Africans that he has appointed a team to look into the implementation of compulsory vaccination to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on a flight from Ghana, Ramaphosa stated that at the next National Coronavirus Command Council meeting, he expects the task team to deliver a report ntheir findings, according to TimesLIVE.

Ramaphosa emphasised that the report needs to be done as quickly as possible because of the rise in infections seen across the country. The President added that Cabinet ministers will make a final decision based on the report provided by the task team.

BusinessTech reports that Ramaphosa will hold an urgent meeting with the NCCC when he returns to South Africa on Wednesday, 8 December.

South Africans concerned about more compulsory vaccinations

Social media users showed concerns about what could be the outcome of the President's next address. Briefly News put together a few of their comments below:

@linndoeh said:

"I am against mandatory vax. If we truly live in a free society, that means people get to say no to the vaccine. NB: I am vaccinated."

@reenkerk said:

"The issue is if ever this becomes law, then what happens to all the unregistered foreigners? You have no record of them being here! So basically means there will be a large number of people who are unvaccinated."

@vukile_zulu said:

"But there's no joy inside his heart and soul. He wishes that he never intended to be the person that he is today. It's extremely difficult for him and his crew."

