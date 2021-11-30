Carl Niehaus says the coronavirus vaccine passport is similar to the apartheid-era dompas that was implemented to oppress black South Africas

Niehaus has called out President Cyril Ramaphosa for changing his stance about issuing a policy that will make vaccines a requirement

In a YouTube video, Niehaus stated that he is not an anti-vaxxer but was merely his constitutional right of freedom of choice

JOHANNESBURG - Carl Niehaus, the former employee of the African National Congress employee posted a YouTube video on Monday to let his stance on compulsory vaccinations known.

Niehaus has accused the South African government of coercing citizens to get vaccinated so they can access public spaces and has likened vaccines passports to apartheid-era 'dompases'. The dompas was a document used to restrict the movement of black South Africans.

Over the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced to the nation that the government was exploring ways to implement mandatory vaccines. He added that a task team was already working on the policy, according to TimesLIVE.

Like many South Africans, Niehaus has highlighted that implementing a compulsory vaccine mandate is a violation of constitutional rights.

In an 11 minute video, Niehaus called out Ramaphosa for going against his word earlier this year, when he said no South African would be forced to vaccinate or be restricted from participating in things such as travel or enrolling in schools if they are not vaccinated.

Niehaus stated that he would not get vaccinated because he was exercising his right not to get vaccinated. He added that he is not an anti-vax or doubts the existence of the coronavirus.

"I've got the right, thee right of an individual South African citizen to take a decision whether I want to get vaccinated or not," said Niehaus.

He added that he does not expect anyone to agree with his views but has the right t hold those views.

South Africans react to Niehaus

South Africans shared their thoughts on Niehaus's take on compulsory vaccinations. Some people seemed to be in agreement with him, while others said they think policy will be implemented.

Here are some of their comments:

Ray Brink said:

"I believe a vaccine mandate will pass these requirements and will therefore be found to be not in contravention of the constitution. As situations change so can a president change his views and in fact, must do so.

What has changed is that too few people have been vaccinated to keep us safe from runaway variants and so the president has had to reconsider whether we need a vaccine mandate."

Nhlanhla Kubheka said:

"The guy is remotely controlled by USA."

Phil Steynberg said:

"Well said Carl!!"

Jehova Your Name said:

"No weapon is formed against us shall prosper in Jesus name of Nazareth."

President Cyril Ramaphosa forms a task team for mandatory vaccinations

Briefly News previously reported that the South African government is seriously considering making Covid19 vaccinations compulsory for citizens to gain access to specific activities and locations.

The announcement was made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night, 28 November during his address of the nation.

Ramaphosa says making vaccines compulsory is a sure way of ensuring that people are less vulnerable to new variants of the coronavirus. He added that different stakeholders have been approached and they will discuss how to go about implementing mandatory vaccines.

