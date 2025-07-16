The Gauteng MEC for Health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, slammed South Africans removing foreign nationals from public healthcare facilities

She spoke after Operation Dudula and other civil society groups routinely removed foreign nationals without proper documentation from hospitals and clinics

Briefly News spoke to Wits University expert Professor Loren Landau, who commented on the tension between locals and foreign nationals

MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said South Africans should not remove foreign nationals from hospitals. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Rajesh Jantilal/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Gauteng MEC for Health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, slammed South Africans for removing undocumented foreign nationals from public healthcare services.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on 16 July 2025, she said that it is painful that Gauteng's healthcare system is burdened by an influx of undocumented foreign nationals into the province. This places a strain on the healthcare system. However, she was equally concerned that South Africans have been forcefully removing foreign nationals from clinics and hospitals.

Nkomo-Ralehoko slams South Africans

Nkomo-Ralehoko said South Africans cannot chase ill foreign nationals because the Constitution does not allow that. She spoke about local health prevention programmes and said that prevention of diseases must be a priority.

This was after members of Operation Dudula chased foreign nationals out of public healthcare facilities and alleged that they uncovered criminal activity in hospitals.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said that programmes like household food gardens would help minimise the pressure placed on healthcare facilities. She accused those removing foreign nationals from public healthcare facilities of targeting undocumented foreign nationals from townships and not foreign nationals residing in urban areas.

MEC says she could be blamed

Nkomo-Ralehoko said that in instances where undocumented foreigners in dire need of medical assistance are turned away, she would be called to account for any potential loss of life. She said her head will be on the block if anyone dies in a Gauteng-based healthcare institution.

"My worry is that if that person dies at the gate of the hospital, Nomantu must stand there and clarify to the citizens. What will I say to the citizens if a woman who was heavily pregnant and was denied access to the institution, gave birth at the gate, and the baby and the woman die?" she asked.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko weighed in on the removal of foreign nationals from healthcare facilities. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Recently, the government deployed the South African Police Service on 5 July to prevent the removal of immigrants from clinics. The government has stationed he police would be stationed in affected areas. Government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said illegal foreigners are protected by the constitution and have a right to access healthcare in the country.

Expert speaks to Briefly News

Professor Loren Landau, the South African Research Chair in Mobility and the Politics of Difference: African Centre for Migration & Society, discussed the tensions with Briefly News. Landau said three principles underlie the country's healthcare system: humanity, pragmatism, and sustainability.

"When it comes to life-saving care, this applies to everyone regardless of their ability to pay. Regular care should be made available, but potentially at different costs depending on one’s legal status," he said.

Landau pointed out that in the interest of keeping South African citizens healthy, strong, and productive, it may well be wise to ensure everyone in the country, regardless of status, has access to health care.

"This means more people stay well, pandemics and communicable diseases are reduced, and the country has the people it needs to thrive. While this may cost more in the short term, it will lead to a more productive and robust economy for all," he said.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens reacted to Nkomo-Ralehoko's statements.

Le rata depth gore ssid:

"My thing is that they're dealing with an angry nation. They can hold all the briefings and we post think pieces, but more people are being mobilised and illegal foreigners will still be denied medical care."

The Duke of #FreeState said:

"Nonsense. They must come with their medical aids or pay out healthcare practitioners."

Kwena ya meetse said:

"The problem with the so-called leaders like Nkomo-Ralehoko is that they sit and speak in ivory towers and have lost touch with reality."

Leedz said:

"In the UAE, you get deported the moment they find out you don't have an Emirates ID."

Nozi said:

"She's more than welcome to adopt them and register them under her medical aid."

Source: Briefly News