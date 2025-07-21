The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, said that the recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease has wreaked havoc on the economy

He said that it has resulted in job losses and has crippled the economy, with cases reported in most provinces

He discussed the government's response to the outbreak, and South Africans debated the response

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen called for partnerships to address the foot and mouth disease. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Tebogo Mokwena/ Original

PRETORIA — Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said that the government did not properly respond to the recent foot and mouth disease outbreak, which affected most of the provinces in the country.

Steenhuisen was addressing attendees at the Foot and Mouth Disease Indaba in Roodeplaat in Pretoria on 21 July 2025. The Indaba, which began on 21 July, seeks to find modern and scientific ways of approaching the disease. Since the recent outbreak, 200 cases have been reported in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and the Free State.

Steenhuisen said that the lack of a functional regionalisation framework has caused an economic fallout. He noted that exports of cloven-hoofed animals and their products were suspended, and jobs were lost.

Steenhuisen admitted that the government cannot fight the battle on its own. He called for partnerships with the livestock industry for vaccine procurement.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen attended the Foot and Mouth Disease Indaba. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Foot and mouth disease in SA

In February, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health confirmed that seven children contracted hand, foot, and mouth disease. Seven children tested positive between 6 and 10 February.

The province called for the best hygienic practices as the department recorded 117 foot and mouth disease werre recorded in the province. Children between three and 13 were affected, and the government called on parents and schools to sanitise and wipe surfaces.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook shared their thoughts on the outbreak.

Mzubane Mangolwane said:

"We need solutions, sir. I like the fact that DA people who have been placed in different positions in the GNU are out there on the ground doing their duties."

Menzi Dladla MJ said:

"Tell us how you're gonna solve the problem, not what the problem is."

Dedication Mkgwema said:

"Lost a cow last month worth R5 million because of FMD."

Mekoa Sereme said:

"Early last year in 2024, the US detected H5N1 in beef and milk, meaning that there are high possibilities that this foot and mouth disease could be something serious than what the government is telling us."

Foot and mouth disease outbreak in 2023

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the government alerted the nation to the threat of a foot and mouth disease outbreak in the North West in November 2023. The government issued a warning and urged farmers to be vigilant.

The government identified positive results on a farm in Ramatlabana in the Nfaka Modiri Molema District Municipality. The farm was placed under quarantine, and samples were collected from surrounding farms and villages.

