The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Health Department confirmed that seven children contracted hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD)

The department noted that 12 other pupils were also assessed after displaying similar symptoms at the school in Phonix, Durban

South African parents are concerned about other outbreaks as other schools reported similar cases among their pupils

KWAZULU-NATAL – Confirmed cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) in the province have left parents panicking.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Health Department has confirmed that seven children from a school in Phoenix tested positive between 6 and 10 February 2025. The department also confirmed that the affected children are in Grades 1, 2 and 3.

Other pupils display HFMD symptoms

Following the confirmation of the seven cases, 12 other pupils were assessed by the district school health team. They were also found to have flu-like symptoms, including blisters and swollen hands.

The department will now visit other schools in the eThekwini district to conduct examinations as fears have been raised of more outbreaks in the province.

The department also allayed fears that schools would need to be closed, as they asked parents and caregivers to ensure surfaces were regularly cleaned and the items were not shared between children to avoid a potential spread.

What you need to know about hand, foot and mouth disease

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), HFMD is a common viral infection that mainly affects babies and children. Outbreaks usually occur at crèches or day-care centres during summer and autumn.

HFMD is spread by direct contact with an infected person or with contaminated objects. Symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, sore throat and tiredness.

Small blisters can also be found on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. It can also be found on the inside of the mouth and sides of the tongue.

South Africans have had a few virus concerns of late. In May 2014, Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, warned of a monkeypox outbreak. In January 2025, fears were raised in the country about a surge of a new virus similar to COVID-19 in China.

Parents concerned by the latest outbreak

The news of the outbreak has left many parents worried, as they shared concerns about how young the affected children were.

Cynthia Reddy said:

“This is real and very painful. Kids as small as two years old are getting it.”

Tanya Arumugam said:

“My son caught this from his creche. He is two years old.”

Koreece Trading suggested:

“All schools should close for seven days so that all children are monitored. That way they can identify who is infected so that the spread of it is contained. Just a suggestion. From experience, it's a dangerous thing and side effects, depending on severity, can be long-term.

Anthonie Joubert stated:

“People should start using sanitiser again to clean desks and chairs where the kids go to school👍.”

Jody Binnie said:

“Very common for children under five to get this. It's uncomfortable and it can come with fevers and feeling unwell, but nothing to worry about.”

Susheela Viranna added:

“Oh my gosh. This is very scary. When is this going to stop?”

Department retracts statement about Monkeypox case

Briefly News also reported on an alleged case of monkeypox (Mpox) at a Hammanskraal school.

The Gauteng Education Department originally confirmed that a Grade 1 learner tested positive for Mpox.

The department later apologised, saying that they jumped the gun when making the announcement.

