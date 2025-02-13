A bus travelling from Zimbabwe to South Africa collided head-on with a commercial truck

A total of 24 people were killed in the crash, with numerous others rushed to hospital for various injuries

Social media users weighed in on the crash, sharing their thoughts on what went wrong

A total of 24 people were killed when a bus crashed into a truck near the Beitbridge border in Zimbabwe. Image: @FameFactoryZim

ZIMBABWE – A total of 24 people have been killed in a horrific head-on collision 10 kilometres from the Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The deceased were travelling in a bus heading from Zimbabwe to South Africa when it collided with a commercial truck. The truck was carrying 34 tonnes of magnesium and was on its way to Chirundu, the border town between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

17 people died on the scene

According to the Beitbridge District Medical Officer, Dr Lenos Samhere, 17 people were declared dead at the scene.

Seven others, who sustained severe head injuries, passed away at a hospital. Over 30 people were rushed to hospital, with 12 in critical condition.

Eyewitness recounts fatal collision

A motorist who was travelling behind the bus recounted the horrific scene, explaining that police and healthcare workers only arrived approximately four hours later.

“The ambulance that responded did not have a stretcher and could only transport three people to the hospital,” eyewitness Thomas Nhundu said.

He also expressed disappointment that people were taking videos and pictures at the scene but refused to help. Videos from the accident scene have since been shared on social media. Warning, these are not suitable for sensitive viewers.

The truck ended up going off the road after colliding with a bus travelling from Zimbabwe to South Africa. @FameFactoryZim

Tragic accident sparks outcry online

The tragic news sparked mixed reactions online, with social media users split in their thoughts about who was at fault.

Possenti Mkumbuzi said:

“That's the typical response time by police to civic situations. If it had anything to do with Sikhala or Chamisa it would have taken them 30 minutes at most. Condolences to all.”

Barbara Gaskin stated:

“All the more reason to reinstate the railways, thereby absorbing all these trucks. Get them off the roads.”

Lelo M Lelz added:

“Trucks should be off roads. Railways must be fixed to transport goods. Truck drivers are the most reckless drivers on the road.”

Ndabezinhle Tshuma said:

“Devastating. The accident happens at 7.30 am, the help comes at 11 am. Hmmm, this is not good at all. May their souls rest in peace.”

@OnsonMash added:

“This is just sad. Without apportioning blame in this instance because we don't have the facts, but bus drivers in Zimbabwe are reckless on the road.”

Method Kuzo stated:

“Drivers are always the problem. Overspeeding for no reason. Just speeding.”

Logic Mashori added:

“The truck was just leaving the toll gate when this bus encroached into the truck lane from the opposite direction. So, the culprit is the bus driver.”

Zimbabwean nationals killed in bus crash

In a related article, five Zimbabwean nationals were killed when a bus travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe overturned on 2 September 2024.

Briefly News reported that a week before that, 10 others were killed when a bus travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg also overturned.

South Africans expressed concern that the foreign nationals were using the accidents to claim from the Road Accident Fund.

