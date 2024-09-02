Five Zimbabweans were killed when a bus travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe overturned

Last week, 10 others were killed when a bus travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg also overturned

South Africans have alleged that foreign nationals were using the accidents to claim from the RAF

A second fatal bus accident in the Limpopo region has got South Africans questioning whether there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

Five people were killed when a bus overturned along the N1 outside Mokopane, the second major accident in the province in the course of a week.

South Africans are questioning whether two recent accidents are part of a larger scam. This comes after five Zimbabweans were killed in a bus accident in Limpopo. Image: @_ArriveAlive.

The bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe when the fatal accident took place.

Transport MEC saddened by second accident

Speaking about the incident, Transport and Community Safety MEC Violet Mathye expressed her sadness and called for public transport operators to ensure their drivers were not fatigued before embarking on cross-border trips.

10 foreign nationals killed in Limpopo crash

Mathye’s comments come five days after she sent her condolences to the families of 10 people killed in another accident in the area.

10 foreign nationals died when a bus travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg also overturned. The bus lost control and overturned while navigating a roundabout near Makhado, Limpopo.

South Africans cry foul over recent accidents

Despite the tragic nature of the accidents, some social media users have shown little remorse, questioning whether it was all part of a bigger scam.

It's not the first time citizens have been fuming that foreigners were being paid out by the fund.

Netizens questioned whether claims would be made against the Road Accident Fund (RAF), even though they were foreigners.

Noma_here said:

“I'm sorry, but I'm beginning to think this is some sort of new scam between some government officials and cross-country carriers to defraud RAF. I wouldn't be surprised if some RAF officials were also involved in the scam.”

@_amBYRON also questioned whether there will be claims:

“Survivors will be getting RAF neh??”

@MaggyValen was confident it was a scam, saying:

“Nah. There is now a pattern here. It’s a scam for RAF. I’m telling you.”

@SelbyNhleko also questioned why both accidents involved Zimbabweans:

“Zimbabweans are now scamming South Africa’s RAF. It's only them who forever overturns busses for what?”

@MoloiThabisoo believed that foreigners shouldn’t be paid out:

“The RAF CEO was spot on about claims for foreigners. We must scrap that nonsense of paying foreigners taxpayers money.”

SAP vehicle collides with bus

Briefly News also reported on another crash in the Limpopo area over the weekend involving a bus.

In the incident, a police vehicle and a bus were involved in a head-on collision near the Tshitomboni village.

No fatalities were reported, but a reckless or negligent driving case was under investigation.

