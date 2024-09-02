The Pan Africanist Congress is calling for the land belonging to the farmer who allegedly killed two women in Limpopo to be expropriated

The farmer and two others appeared in court last week after they were arrested for allegedly murdering the women and throwing their bodies in a pigsty

South Africans threw their weight behind the proposal, and many saw it as a fitting consequence for the alleged crime

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The PAC wants the farmer accused of murder to lose his land. Image: Fstop123

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO — The Pan-Africanist Congress (PAC) proposed that the farmer who allegedly killed two women in Limpopo should pay with his farmland.

Farmer"s land should be expropriated: PAC

According to SABC News, the party said the farm belonging to Zacharia Olivier, who appeared in court for the murder of two women in Limpopo, should be expropriated. The party's secretary general, Apa Pooe, said the state is legally obliged to take the land.

He said the land should be expropriated as a step towards restorative justice and a lesson for anyone committing similar acts. Maria Makgato and Kudzai Ndlovu were killed while rummaging for food on the farm's dumping site.

South Africans agree with PAC

Netizens on Facebook supported the PAC's suggestion.

Wondertainment Media and Communication said:

"I second the PAC so that people will understand what is at stake."

Noko Sediba said:

"I support this."

Marius Nel said:

"This situation is just sickening. Please, it's time for the death penalty to return. They just be permanently removed from society."

Sheldon Maxwell said:

"The farm must be taken."

Velocity Mem asked:

"How about the farm where the Afriforum guy was producing drugs?"

Thengile Kwesi said:

"As an example to all farmers who abuse and kill their workers. Also, any farm where illegal activities are practised, like drug manufacturing and military training."

Justice advocate to assist families of slain women

In a related article, Briefly News reported that social justice advocate Bianca van Wyk will assist the families of the two women who were killed.

She said she was spurred to act after reading an article about the tragic story and calling on the wheels of justice to spin swiftly to bring the women justice.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News