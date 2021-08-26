The African National Congress has told its employees that they will not be getting their salaries this month

The governing party has failed to meet their salary obligations since May and this month will be the third month of non-payment

The ruling party has also not been able to give workers assurances of when they will actual get paid their salaries

JOHANNESBURG - The governing party continues to frustrate their employees and have stated that they will not be able to meet the obligation to pay workers their salaries for the third month in succession.

Workers were informed by ANC general manager Febe Potgieter, who stated that the party was not in the position to pay salaries, according to The South African.

ANC employees have been informed that they will not be getting the salaries for the third month in a row. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Potgieter stated that not only will they be unable to pay salaries past due in July but workers will also not be getting their salaries for the month of August either. He stated that salaries would be delayed but gave no indication for how long.

According to IOL, the ANC's financial crisis started to become apparent in December 2019. Things seemed to have gotten better, however, between April and June 2021 the financial woes of the ruling party deepened.

In a letter to ANC staffers, Potgieter apologised to employees and stated that the party has never experienced such a situation in the past. He also thanked workers who continued to work despite not having received their salaries.

ANC goes on strike, workers down tools, forcing ANC offices to shut nationwide

Briefly News previously reported that ANC workers have had enough of seemingly empty promises from the ruling party. They have downed tools across the country, forcing ANC offices to shut down.

According to the Daily Sun, ANC employees are fuming after the August salaries had not been paid. After the past few months, ANC workers have had their salary payments delayed.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe revealed that the ANC had been informed that staff would go on strike from Thursday, according to TimesLIVE. Since the ANC settled its R80 million tax bill with SARS, the ruling party has been struggling financially.

The party landed in hot water with the taxman after it was revealed that it had been deducting tax from employees but not paying it over to SARS. The party had also not paid provident and pension funds for over two years.

Source: Briefly.co.za