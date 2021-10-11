Telkom Says Netflix Deal Will Not Be Renewed for Its Smart TV Device

Telkom recently revealed that its deal with Netflix has come to an end and it will not be renewing it

The company's Content Executive did not provide specific reasons as to why the deal would not be renewed but it could have something to do with MultiChoice singing one with the US giant

Telkom's set-top box will reportedly be announcing other content partnerships in the future, said the company

JOHANNESBURG - Internet service provider Telkom stated recently that Netflix will not be available on its set-top box from this month. The deal that was made between the two parties came to an end but will not be renewed.

The above came news came in the form of a statement from Telkom's Content Executive Wanda Mkhize who did not specify why the deal would not be renewed. Mkhize did, however, state that future partnerships with other contents would be announced.

Reports say that MultiChoice signed a deal with both Netflix and Amazon.com to provide their streaming services.

According to MoneyWeb, Africa is not a large market for streaming video services as there are just a few million subscribers. However, both Netflix and Amazon have targeted the continent for growth in future.

A report by News24 revealed that streaming giant Netflix has begun to create more South African content such as 'Queen Sono' and 'Blood and Water'. The business also recently designated its first African board member in an attempt to create growth in the continent.

