FNB Promises R3 Million to Vaccinated Account Holders Through a Random Draw

FNB has started a random lottery in which vaccinated account users might win upwards of R3 million

The lucky draw, which will take place in October, November, and December, will select one person each month

Those who want to participate need only receive one dose of the Covid19 vaccine before logging into their FNB mobile app and declaring their vaccination

JOHANNESBURG - First National Bank (FNB) through an effort to promote not only the health benefits of the Covid19 vaccination but also the economic support that it could potentially offer; has launched a lucky draw among their customers who have been vaccinated with an opportunity for FNB account holders to win over R3 million.

Scheduled to run during October, November and December the lucky draw will see an individual chosen each month whereby they will receive R3 million for simply being an FNB customer.

An additional R1 million is promised if the person is 60 years or older and up to R2 million more is awarded if the chosen FNB customer possesses an FNB life policy.

Those who wish to enter need to simply receive one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination before going onto their FNB mobile apps.

Once there, FNB account holders will be able to navigate to a section categorised as 'wellness' where they will be required to set up a 'wellness profile' before declaring that they have received the vaccination

According to BusinessInsider, additional stipulations require FNB customers not to be in debt along with a valid South African ID document although proof of vaccination will only be required from the winner.

Reports by The South African indicate that entries for the draw will commence from Thursday, 7 October, with the first winner set to be announced at the beginning of November.

