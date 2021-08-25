ANC Goes on Strike, Workers Down Tools Forcing ANC Offices to Shut Nationwide

ANC workers have decided to take drastic action after the party failed to pay salaries for August

The ruling party has been forced to shut its offices across the country as workers down tools

The ANC has been struggling financially ever since it had to settle a massive R80 million tax bill with SARS

ANC workers have had enough of seemingly empty promises from the ruling party. They have downed tools across the country forcing ANC offices to shut down.

According to the Daily Sun, ANC employees are fuming after the August salaries had not been paid.

After the past few months, ANC workers have had their salary payments delayed.

ANC workers have agreed to take industrial action after the party failed to pay salaries. Photo credit: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe revealed that the ANC had been informed that staff would go on strike from Thursday according to TimesLIVE.

Since the ANC settled its R80 million tax bill with SARS the ruling party has been struggling financially.

The party landed in hot water with the taxman after it was revealed that it had been deducting tax from employees but not paying it over to SARS. The party had also not paid provident and pension funds for over two years.

Social media users react to the news of the strike

@GatyeniM:

"It's really sad to see a governing party unable to pay staff salaries for the past 3 months."

@WilkinsonCape:

"ANC runs out of (other people’s) money, stops paying staff salaries.

Staff go on strike.

Two months to local elections, probably.

So this is going well then."

@derickmathivha:

"'Wildcat strike' as announced by ANC! I dont think we still have ANC in South Africa. Lets face reality, ANC is good as dead comrades. Ramaphosa killed our glorious movement."

Source: Briefly.co.za