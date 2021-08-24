The Jacob Zuma Foundations is calling on people in Mzansi and around the world to help donate towards the ex-president’s legal fees

Many South Africans are reacting to the social media post by the Jacob Zuma Foundation asking for donations towards legal fees but one thing is common and that's reluctance

Some social media users feel Msholozi should go to his friends, such as the Guptas, or his son Duduzane to ask for help

The Jacob Zuma Foundation is making a call to the South African digital community to donate funds towards Msholozi’s legal fees. The JGZ Foundation took to Twitter to urge many people in Mzansi to help the former president.

Msholozi is serving time behind bars for contempt of court but he is also facing a number of charges regarding his long-standing corruption and money laundering case.

Through its tweet, the foundation has also shared all the details regarding where and how to make a humble donation towards the legal fees. Briefly News looks at the contrasting reactions where some don’t seem to feel sympathy for the embattled politician.

The post reads:

@NickHedley said:

“Sorry what now? He's costed South Africa trillions and wants more?”

@ChrisExcle102 said:

“The fact that Duduzane goes to Dubai anytime he wants and I never been in Dubai I cant even afford to on holiday here in Limpopo. It means I'm not a target market for this donation.”

@Cordwell_Tira said:

“This plea for donation seems to me as a cover to inject the stashed funds from wherever they have been stashed. Soon that account will be filled with inflow transactions from untraceable or "questionable sources". SARS and Hawks are watching closely I guess.”

@Buhles_SA said:

“What happened to the $473 million he took from the late Gaddafi?”

@HerchelleR said:

“And we're ridiculed for consuming Stellenbosch products but the Zuma Foundation banks with them.”

@Thulani4807 said:

“Andizi... how do I support this cause when my workplace was set on fire in his name and this very same entity never even condemned that behaviour as it was unfolding.”

@ErrolBSK said:

“I don't understand. The man spends nine years feeding the Gupta bank accounts and has to beg for donations now? Kanjani?”

@JoelMajpozie said:

“Maybe he actually never stole anything, how about that?”

@Sabza1_SA said:

“Is that mainstream media told you and you believed it, do you have evidence?”

Jacob Zuma's doctors miss deadline to submit a medical report, NPA rejects reasons given

In a similar report, Briefly News wrote that doctors in charge of the care of former President Jacob Zuma have missed the deadline of 20 August to submit a report of the assessment of his medical health status to the Pietermaritzburg High Court as previously required by Judge Piet Koen.

According to News24, Zuma's doctors have made an application to hand over his medical report on 27 August for undisclosed reasons.

Mthunzi Mhaga, the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, says the NPA does not accept the reasons given for this delay. Mhanga also added that such a request for an extension would need to be heard by the court and the court would decide if an extension is warranted.

Source: Briefly.co.za