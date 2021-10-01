“Tjatjarag”: Local Lady Claps Back at Dali Mpofu’s Question on CR17 & Bosasa

One brave local woman is praised on social media for her decision to respond to Advocate Dali Mpofu

The veteran legal mind, Mpofu, tweeted about the Bosasa scandal and asked when will Cyril Ramaphosa attend to it

The young social media user immediately replied to the advocate and told him he must try and finish his sentences when in court

Following the report on the scandal involving Digital Vibes and former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, Advocate Dali Mpofu took to social media. The experienced legal is a laughing stock after a social media user decided to clap back at his social media post.

Mpofu asked when is President Cyril Ramaphosa prepared to release the report on the Bosasa scandal, also hilariously calling it “Bosasa Vibes”. As the post attracted many users, a lady who seems to be a staunch African National Congress supporter shared the post.

Keabetswe seems to have loved the response from the young @RhuNdimande who clapped back at Mpofu. The veteran advocate wrote:

“But when is Cupcake releasing the CR17 Bosasa Vibes??”

Advocate Dali Mpofu is the centre of attention on social media. Image: @AdvDali_Mpfu/@RhuNdimande/Twitter

Source: Twitter

However, the youngster is definitely keeping abreast of all the legal or court proceedings and replied with a serious remark. She responded:

“When you tell us why you can’t finish your sentences in court.”

The post reads:

@Chris8010 said:

“When is EFF declaring their donors. Only three parties declared and EFF is not them. Dali "Ben 10" you are quick with CR17 donors. Declare baba n stop being tjatjarag.”

@TLK_03 said:

“Tell your bosses Jacob Zuma and Julias Malema to release their bank statements to the public. Akere they have nothing to hide.”

@Sizwe4168 said:

“I don't think that was taxpayers money....By the way, why don't you mind your own business..... e still need to know more about VBS.”

@Mulugisi_Jury said:

“The day Malema keeps his promise of opening EFF books to the media.”

@Tendani said:

“I got it from reliable sources that he will do so the day the EFF cult movement wins its first municipal ward.”

@DearestD said:

“He'll release them when you win your next court case. So never.”

@Richard4492 said:

“Very rich coming from a so-called advocate that is constantly struggling to put one coherent legal argument together in court.”

