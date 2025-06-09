Rapper Chris Brown recently made history with RIAA certifications, surpassing The Weeknd in the U.S

Ahead of his Breezy Bowl Tour, Brown reached 133.5 million certified units, according to Pope Core

RIAA awarded Chris Brown his latest certifications on 6 June, sparking major fan reactions online

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Chris Brown is making headlines after he went down in the history books with his recent Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification.

Rapper Chris Brown made history with RIAA certifications. Images: chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

The star is now the male singer with the most RIAA-certified digital singles in U.S history, surpassing The Weekend’s previous record.

Chris Brown breaks records before Breezy Bowl Tour

According to Pope Core, Chris Brown now has 133.5 million units. The company shared the news on X, formerly Twitter. The celebrity blog posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans were quick to flood online with their two cents against the post. Chris Brown earned his recent certifications from the RIAA on 6 June.

The celebrated star received plaques for ‘Loyal’ and ‘Forever’, 8x platinum.

Chris Brown’s ‘Kiss Kiss’ and ‘Go Crazy’ were 6x platinum, with ‘New Flame’ and ‘Deuces’ making it to the cut.

The two projects both reached 4x platinum status, making his wave off The Weekend the most RIAA-certified star in terms of digital single sales in the U.S.

Other certifications came from ‘City Girls,’ ‘Should’ve Kissed You,’ ‘Drunk Texting,’ ‘Till I Die,’ and ‘Drunk Texting.’

Surprisingly, the certifications come barely a month after Chris Brown picked up his third diamond plaque for ‘Look at Me Now.’

Chris Brown featured Lil Way and Busta Rhymes.

News of his big wins is making headlines as the star prepares for his anticipated Breeey Bowl XX stadium tour, which is slated for Sunday in Amsterdam.

This will be one of the slots for his European leg before performing in the U.S with his Miami show scheduled for 30 July.

Chris Brown arrested in the UK

However, despite his big wins, he has had his fair share of bad headlines. Last month, he made headlines after he was nabbed and denied bail.

The arrest almost took a toll on his European tour as he was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, with the charges dating back to 2023.

Chris Brown was spotted out and about. Images: chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

Reports have it that his arrest was tied to an alleged assault incident that happened in a London nightclub.

Despite being denied bail, Chris Brown got his tour back on track on 21 May after he secured a R120 million bond.

After his release, he took to social media with a cryptic caption on Instagram to share that his tour was still on the cards.

However, failure to show up for his performance in the UK will result in his bail being forfeited, and his court appearance is set for 20 June.

Chris Brown’s recent legal woes undoubtedly stem from his tumultuous legal history, which includes a string of grave charges.

Chris Brown honours South Africa

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported earlier this year that Chris Brown honoured South Africa.

This big gesture came after his two shows in December last year.

Chris Brown made history when he sold out two consecutive shows at the FNB Stadium, which has a capacity 94,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News